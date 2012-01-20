* Philippine peso up on stock inflows hopes, specs * Baht rises; investors cud long dlr positions, leveraged sell * Exporters, stock inflows lift won; importers cap (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Jan 20 The Indian rupee is poised to end its best week in nearly three months, thanks to foreign fund inflows, leading weekly gains among its Asian peers as investors drew comfort from signs of progress on resolving the European debt crisis. The improved risk appetite could bring more money to the region helping the currencies add to their gains, dealers and analysts said. With the Standard & Poor's 500 Index holing the important pivot of 1,300 and the euro zone crisis news flow neutral for now, the still elevated levels of net assets in U.S. money market funds could make its way to emerging Asian assets in coming weeks. "The markets may be on the cusp of transition from a short squeeze to being bullish, given the recent improvement in risk appetite levels and the return of capital inflows into the region," said Emmanuel Ng, FX strategist at OCBC in Singapore. "At this juncture, investors may be keeping their fingers crossed with respect to the euro zone risks and Asian FX may continue to attempt to pick up from here," Ng said, adding that his bank remains long Asian currencies via the Singapore dollar, the Indonesian rupiah and the Chinese yuan. Investors turned sharply bullish on most emerging Asian currencies in the past two weeks, particularly the rupee and the rupiah, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. The rupee has risen 2.3 percent against the dollar so far this week. If that is maintained the currency will have its largest weekly gain since the last week of October, according to Thomson Reuters data. The rupiah also has gained 1.4 percent, the data showed, with Moody's Investors Service upgrading Indonesia's sovereign rating to investment grade on Wednesday. Still, many investors remain cautious over possible corrections in emerging Asian currencies, especially in case efforts to complete a deal on handling Greek debt fail, dealers and analysts said. Athens and its private bondholders resume debt swap talks later in the day amid signs they were inching closer to a long-awaited deal needed to prevent a chaotic default by the country. So far, emerging Asian currencies have reflected expectation of a deal, so if Greece and the creditors fail to reach an agreement, those units are likely to fall, dealers and analysts added. "It is still too uncertain as to what the exact outcome (of Greece talks) will be. I think they are pricing in a more optimistic result however," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotia Capital in Hong Kong. Some currencies, such as the Singapore dollar weakened on Friday because of profit-taking ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays next week, dealers said. PHILIPPINE PESO Interbank speculators sold dollar/Philippine peso on hopes of more inflows to the country's stocks, although the market is seen short, dealers said. "The (dollar) bulls have lost direction. I am looking to sell the rallies as the market is shifting to risk-on mode again. The dollar has nowhere to go," said a European bank dealer in Manila. The dealer targets 43.200, around a 200-day moving average. Foreign investors were net buyers in Philippine stock market until Thursday since Dec 28, according to Thomson Reuters data. BAHT Dollar/baht slid as investors cut long positions and leveraged accounts dumped it. A Bangkok-based dealer said investors had no choice but to clear long positions, given the euro's strength, adding the market has been long since last week. The baht has barely changed against the dollar so far this year, underperforming most of its Asian peers. WON Dollar/won slid to as low as 1,133.0, the lowest since Dec. 8 on stock inflows and exporters' supplies before the Lunar New Year holidays. Foreign investors reported their biggest daily purchase in South Korean stock market and the longest buying spree since July last year. They bought a net 1.42 trillion Korean won ($1.25 billion) in stocks, the largest daily purchase since July 8, extending their purchasing streak to a ninth consecutive session. Technically, dollar/won still has room to fall to 1,129.1, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its October-December rise. But local importers bought the pair on dips, while interbank speculators cover short positions before the holidays. South Korea's financial markets will be closed on Monday and Tuesday. RUPIAH Dollar/rupiah slid on strong selling from offshore funds. Heavy inflows into Indonesian bonds and improved risk appetite also put pressure on the pair. Local corporate demand for dollar/rupiah limited its downside. But investors turned to short dollar/rupiah for the first time since late October but the positioning is relatively small, the Reuters poll showed, indicating positioning may not an obstacle to further slide in the pair. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0705 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.13 77.12 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.2729 1.2715 -0.11 Taiwan dlr 29.965 29.941 -0.08 Korean won 1134.10 1137.10 +0.26 Baht 31.53 31.62 +0.29 Peso 43.28 43.50 +0.51 Rupiah 8950.00 8960.00 +0.11 Rupee 50.35 50.26 -0.18 Ringgit 3.1030 3.1040 +0.03 Yuan 6.3285 6.3167 -0.19 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.13 76.92 -0.27 Sing dlr 1.2729 1.2969 +1.89 Taiwan dlr 29.965 30.290 +1.08 Korean won 1134.10 1151.80 +1.56 Baht 31.53 31.55 +0.06 Peso 43.28 43.84 +1.29 Rupiah 8950.00 9060.00 +1.23 Rupee 50.35 53.08 +5.42 Ringgit 3.1030 3.1685 +2.11 Yuan 6.3285 6.2940 -0.55 ($1 = 1137.1000 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Kevin Plumberg and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by )