SINGAPORE, March 19 The South Korean won led slight gains among emerging Asian currencies in subdued trading on Monday as some short-term investors bought on dips after last week's losses, while rising oil prices limited their gains. Market players also hesitated to make more bullish bets on emerging Asian currencies despite a weaker dollar on Friday on a view that the greenback will probably stay firm unless the Federal Reserve ignites hopes for more policy stimulus again, dealers and analysts said. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's speeches this week will be closely watched for cues on Asian currencies, they added. If he sounds less dovish the units may come under pressure again. Bernanke is scheduled to give lectures at the George Washington University School of Business on Tuesday and Thursday. He will give brief opening remarks before the Federal Reserve Conference on Friday. "It may be too early still for Bernanke to indicate that the foot is easing off of the monetary policy pedal, but that doesn't mean that the market won't react to any hint that his rhetoric is becoming any less dovish," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotia Capital in Hong Kong. "That may weaken the South Korean won, the Malaysian ringgit and the Indian rupee. But so long as stronger U.S. data holds up, Asia ex-Japan will be in a range," he said. Last week, most emerging Asian currencies slipped as stronger U.S. economic data eased hopes for more easing by the Fed and on China's move to widen yuan trading band. On Monday, South Korean exporters and offshore funds bought the won, but the local currency gave up some of earlier gains on importers. Some offshore players and domestic interbank joined dollar bids, dealers said. "Importers are usually active around 1,120. The level may be broken once the euro rises further. But the dollar/won has firm support at 1,115 and is locked in a range between 1,115 and 1,130," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul. Currently, the won has a 200-day moving average at 1,115.3 per dollar. U.S. crude oil futures extended gains in Asia as concerns over Iran's disputed nuclear programme continued to stoke supply disruption fears. The Taiwan dollar edged up, but foreign portfolio flows kept the island's currency in a tight range, dealers said. Taiwanese importers also bought greenbacks around 29.510, they added. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 83.47 83.44 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.2576 1.2580 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 29.507 29.562 +0.19 Korean won 1122.90 1125.90 +0.27 Baht 30.68 30.73 +0.16 Peso 42.95 43.07 +0.27 Rupiah 9160.00 9120.00 -0.44 Rupee 50.07 50.18 +0.21 Ringgit 3.0510 3.0560 +0.16 Yuan 6.3190 6.3227 +0.06 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 83.47 76.92 -7.85 Sing dlr 1.2576 1.2969 +3.12 Taiwan dlr 29.507 30.290 +2.65 Korean won 1122.90 1151.80 +2.57 Baht 30.68 31.55 +2.84 Peso 42.95 43.84 +2.07 Rupiah 9160.00 9060.00 -1.09 Rupee 50.07 53.08 +6.01 Ringgit 3.0510 3.1685 +3.85 Yuan 6.3190 6.2940 -0.40 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)