* Won up on exporters, offshore funds; importers limit * Some hedge funds receive Korean swaps to book profits * Portfolio flows confine Taiwan dollar (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 19 The South Korean won and the Philippine peso led gains among emerging Asian currencies in thin trading on Monday as some short-term investors bought them on dips after last week's losses, while rising oil prices capped their gains. Market players also hesitated to make more bullish bets on emerging Asian currencies despite a weaker dollar on Friday on a view that the greenback will probably stay firm unless the Federal Reserve ignites hopes for more policy stimulus again, dealers and analysts said. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's speeches this week will be closely watched for cues on Asian currencies, they added. If he sounds less dovish the units may come under pressure again. Bernanke is scheduled to give lectures at the George Washington University School of Business on Tuesday and Thursday. He will give brief opening remarks before the Federal Reserve Conference on Friday. "It may be too early still for Bernanke to indicate that the foot is easing off of the monetary policy pedal, but that doesn't mean that the market won't react to any hint that his rhetoric is becoming any less dovish," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotia Capital in Hong Kong. "That may weaken the South Korean won, the Malaysian ringgit and the Indian rupee. But so long as stronger U.S. data holds up, Asia ex-Japan will be in a range," he said. Last week, most emerging Asian currencies slipped as stronger U.S. economic data eased hopes for more easing by the Fed and on China's move to widen the yuan trading band. Solid U.S. economic indicators pushed up U.S. Treasury bond yields, reducing the dollar's appeal as a funding currency. Still, Asian yields are much higher than U.S. yields, attracting investors and providing support to emerging Asian currencies. WON Dollar/won slid on South Korean exporters and offshore funds, while importers bought the pair on dips, limiting its downside. Some offshore players and local interbank speculators joined the bids as the pair is seen unlikely to fall below 1,120, dealers said. "Importers are usually active around 1,120. The level may be broken once the euro rises further. But the dollar/won has firm support at 1,115 and is locked in a range between 1,115 and 1,130," says a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul. Currently, it has a 200-day moving average of 1,115.3. Meanwhile, some Korea-focused offshore hedge funds received Korean interest rate swaps (IRS) to take profits from their recent rallies, although the IRS rose with foreign investors selling the country's treasury bond futures. But what they have received is unlikely to reverse the recent firm trend in Korean IRS, given rising U.S. T-bond yields, dealers said. The 5-day moving average yield spread of South Korea's 10-yr treasury bond over the same-maturity U.S. Treasuries has narrowed to 170 basis points, the lowest since early November last year, after having stayed above 180 basis points for most of this year. PHILIPPINE PESO Dollar/Philippine peso fell to 42.88 initially on selling from locals before reversing. Bullish bias continues to drive sentiment, with good support at 42.80 unlikely to crack. TAIWAN DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar fell, but foreign portfolio flows kept it in a tight range. Dealers said they saw both inflows and outflows from the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (QFII). Taiwanese importers also bought the pair around 29.51, dealers added. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0745 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 83.15 83.44 +0.35 Sing dlr 1.2578 1.2580 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.515 29.562 +0.16 Korean won 1121.65 1125.90 +0.38 Baht 30.70 30.73 +0.10 Peso 42.89 43.07 +0.41 Rupiah 9160.00 9120.00 -0.44 Rupee 50.11 50.18 +0.14 Ringgit 3.0490 3.0560 +0.23 Yuan 6.3186 6.3227 +0.06 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 83.15 76.92 -7.49 Sing dlr 1.2578 1.2969 +3.11 Taiwan dlr 29.515 30.290 +2.63 Korean won 1121.65 1151.80 +2.69 Baht 30.70 31.55 +2.77 Peso 42.89 43.84 +2.21 Rupiah 9160.00 9060.00 -1.09 Rupee 50.11 53.08 +5.94 Ringgit 3.0490 3.1685 +3.92 Yuan 6.3186 6.2940 -0.39 (Additional reporting by Lim Seunggyu, Yoo Choonsik in SEOUL, Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)