(Adds details, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, March 19 The South Korean won and the
Philippine peso led gains among emerging Asian currencies in
thin trading on Monday as some short-term investors bought them
on dips after last week's losses, while rising oil prices capped
their gains.
Market players also hesitated to make more bullish bets on
emerging Asian currencies despite a weaker dollar on Friday on a
view that the greenback will probably stay firm unless the
Federal Reserve ignites hopes for more policy stimulus again,
dealers and analysts said.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's speeches this week will be
closely watched for cues on Asian currencies, they added. If he
sounds less dovish the units may come under pressure again.
Bernanke is scheduled to give lectures at the George
Washington University School of Business on Tuesday and
Thursday. He will give brief opening remarks before the Federal
Reserve Conference on Friday.
"It may be too early still for Bernanke to indicate that the
foot is easing off of the monetary policy pedal, but that
doesn't mean that the market won't react to any hint that his
rhetoric is becoming any less dovish," said Sacha Tihanyi,
senior currency strategist for Scotia Capital in Hong Kong.
"That may weaken the South Korean won, the Malaysian ringgit
and the Indian rupee. But so long as stronger U.S. data holds
up, Asia ex-Japan will be in a range," he said.
Last week, most emerging Asian currencies slipped as
stronger U.S. economic data eased hopes for more easing by the
Fed and on China's move to widen the yuan trading band.
Solid U.S. economic indicators pushed up U.S. Treasury bond
yields, reducing the dollar's appeal as a funding currency.
Still, Asian yields are much higher than U.S. yields,
attracting investors and providing support to emerging Asian
currencies.
WON
Dollar/won slid on South Korean exporters and
offshore funds, while importers bought the pair on dips,
limiting its downside.
Some offshore players and local interbank speculators joined
the bids as the pair is seen unlikely to fall below 1,120,
dealers said.
"Importers are usually active around 1,120. The level may be
broken once the euro rises further. But the dollar/won has firm
support at 1,115 and is locked in a range between 1,115 and
1,130," says a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul.
Currently, it has a 200-day moving average of 1,115.3.
Meanwhile, some Korea-focused offshore hedge funds received
Korean interest rate swaps (IRS) to take profits from their
recent rallies, although the IRS rose with foreign investors
selling the country's treasury bond futures.
But what they have received is unlikely to reverse the
recent firm trend in Korean IRS, given rising U.S. T-bond
yields, dealers said.
The 5-day moving average yield spread of South Korea's 10-yr
treasury bond over the same-maturity U.S. Treasuries
has narrowed to 170 basis points, the lowest since
early November last year, after having stayed above 180 basis
points for most of this year.
PHILIPPINE PESO
Dollar/Philippine peso fell to 42.88 initially on
selling from locals before reversing.
Bullish bias continues to drive sentiment, with good support
at 42.80 unlikely to crack.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar fell, but foreign
portfolio flows kept it in a tight range.
Dealers said they saw both inflows and outflows from the
Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (QFII). Taiwanese
importers also bought the pair around 29.51, dealers added.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0745 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 83.15 83.44 +0.35
Sing dlr 1.2578 1.2580 +0.02
Taiwan dlr 29.515 29.562 +0.16
Korean won 1121.65 1125.90 +0.38
Baht 30.70 30.73 +0.10
Peso 42.89 43.07 +0.41
Rupiah 9160.00 9120.00 -0.44
Rupee 50.11 50.18 +0.14
Ringgit 3.0490 3.0560 +0.23
Yuan 6.3186 6.3227 +0.06
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 83.15 76.92 -7.49
Sing dlr 1.2578 1.2969 +3.11
Taiwan dlr 29.515 30.290 +2.63
Korean won 1121.65 1151.80 +2.69
Baht 30.70 31.55 +2.77
Peso 42.89 43.84 +2.21
Rupiah 9160.00 9060.00 -1.09
Rupee 50.11 53.08 +5.94
Ringgit 3.0490 3.1685 +3.92
Yuan 6.3186 6.2940 -0.39
(Additional reporting by Lim Seunggyu, Yoo Choonsik in SEOUL,
Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing
by Jacqueline Wong)
