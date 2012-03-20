SINGAPORE, March 20 Most emerging Asian currencies started firmer on Tuesday but then eased as short-terms investors cut positions on new concern about Chinese growth and higher U.S. bond yields. The regional units turned lower after BHP Billiton said it saw China's iron ore demand growth falling to single digits, which hit the Australian dollar. Asian stocks also fell, putting pressure on the currencies in the area. "It is difficult to buy Asian currencies as the dollar is seen staying firm with higher U.S. Treasury yields and it is a matter of time for the euro to fall again," said a senior dealer at a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur. "But I still believe Asian currencies will regain strength in next few months and I am sitting out this period," the dealer added. Longer-dated U.S. bond yields on Monday touched a near five-month high. Investors are likely to keep cutting bond holdings on signs of a recovery in the U.S. economy, which will support the dollar. The strength in the dollar, along with China's move to widen the yuan's trading band, has capped appreciation in emerging Asian currencies. For a third consecutive session, China's central bank on Tuesday fixed the yuan's mid-point at a stronger level against the dollar, undercutting views that Beijing may want to have a weaker yuan to boost growth. In the belief the yuan would weaken, "some offshore players built up long dollar/Asia positions too much last week," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul. "Ironically, Asian currencies could resist pressure from a firm dollar as those players need to clear the positions." So, the regional currencies are expected to stay in the recent ranges for the time being, the dealer added. Investors are keeping an eye on speeches of Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke later this week, but few expect him to provide fresh factors that would break the trading ranges of emerging Asian currencies. Among Tuesday's losers, the Singapore dollar slid as hedge funds and interbank speculators sold the city-state's currency. The South Korean won turned lower on dollar demand from importers and custodian banks. The Malaysian ringgit fell on importers' hunt for dollars. U.S. crude oil futures rose for a second day in a row on Monday in New York, although they slightly fell on Tuesday in Asia. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0405 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 83.41 83.35 -0.07 Sing dlr 1.2581 1.2554 -0.21 Taiwan dlr 29.511 29.532 +0.07 Korean won 1123.30 1122.30 -0.09 Baht 30.72 30.72 +0.00 Peso 42.89 42.89 +0.00 Rupiah 9155.00 9120.00 -0.38 Rupee 50.25 50.23 -0.04 Ringgit 3.0595 3.0545 -0.16 Yuan 6.3191 6.3233 +0.07 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 83.41 76.92 -7.78 Sing dlr 1.2581 1.2969 +3.08 Taiwan dlr 29.511 30.290 +2.64 Korean won 1123.30 1151.80 +2.54 Baht 30.72 31.55 +2.70 Peso 42.89 43.84 +2.22 Rupiah 9155.00 9060.00 -1.04 Rupee 50.25 53.08 +5.63 Ringgit 3.0595 3.1685 +3.56 Yuan 6.3191 6.2940 -0.40 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]