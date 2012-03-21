SINGAPORE, March 21 The ringgit led a slide among emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday, staying weaker than a technical support level on dollar demand from Malaysian state companies after their purchases of foreign assets. The country's state investment arm Khazanah Nasional said on Friday it had bought an 8.9 percent stake in Sri Lankan conglomerate John Keells Holdings (JKH) for 366 million ringgit ($118.73 million) to diversify its portfolio. Malaysia's Permodalan Nasional Berhad reportedly bought landmark London offices for 500 million sterling ($792.74 million), IFR Markets said. Dollar bids related to those deals caused interbank speculators to cover short positions in the U.S. currency, forcing the ringgit on late Tuesday to weaken past a 200-day moving average, which currently stands at 3.0734 per dollar. With the break of the support, it is expected to head to 3.0949, the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its December-February appreciation. It also has the top of daily Ichimoku cloud around 3.0970. Some dealers suspected demand of the Singapore dollar versus the ringgit. But market players looked to buy the Malaysian currency, saying dollar purchases linked to the acquisitions appeared to have been completed. "Dollar/ringgit may go to 3.1000, but I am looking to sell it here. A lot of offers are lined up around 3.0870," said a senior Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur. "Investors covered short positions to sell but I don't believe they would go long. Unless the USD/SGD flies to 1.2800, I won't buy (dollar/ringgit)," he added. The Singapore dollar outperformed its Asian peers with a slight gain helped by demand from hedge funds and interbank speculators. But most emerging Asian currencies slid with the South Korean won down on demand from importers and as some offshore funds joined dollar demand. The dollar eased slightly, but it is seen staying firm on the improving U.S. economic outlook. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0355 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 83.68 83.73 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.2626 1.2644 +0.14 Taiwan dlr 29.545 29.558 +0.04 Korean won 1127.50 1124.90 -0.23 Baht 30.76 30.76 +0.00 Peso 43.05 43.07 +0.05 Rupiah 9170.00 9145.00 -0.27 Rupee 50.56 50.39 -0.34 Ringgit 3.0845 3.0735 -0.36 Yuan 6.3262 6.3241 -0.03 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 83.68 76.92 -8.08 Sing dlr 1.2626 1.2969 +2.72 Taiwan dlr 29.545 30.290 +2.52 Korean won 1127.50 1151.80 +2.16 Baht 30.76 31.55 +2.57 Peso 43.05 43.84 +1.84 Rupiah 9170.00 9060.00 -1.20 Rupee 50.56 53.08 +4.98 Ringgit 3.0845 3.1685 +2.72 Yuan 6.3262 6.2940 -0.51 ($1 = 3.0825 Malaysian ringgits) ($1 = 0.6307 British pounds) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]