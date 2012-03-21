* Dlr/won rises, fails to break resistance at 1,130 * Ringgit breaks 200-day moving average on M&A flows * Singapore dlr up, some suspect bids vs ringgit (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 21 The Malaysian ringgit traded below its 200-day moving average on Wednesday, falling to 2-month lows at one stage as foreign asset purchases by Malaysian state firms kept the dollar in demand, while the South Korean won slid as importers bought the greenback. Malaysia's Permodalan Nasional Berhad has reportedly bought landmark London offices for 500 million sterling ($790 million), while Khazanah Nasional said it bought an 9 percent stake in Sri Lankan conglomerate John Keells Holdings for 366 million ringgit. Dollar bids related to those deals caused interbank speculators to cover short positions in the U.S. currency, forcing the ringgit below its 200-day moving average around 3.0734 per dollar late on Tuesday. With the break of the support, it is expected to head to 3.0949, the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its December-February climb. It fell as low as 3.0870, its weakest since Jan. 25 but was later bought on dips, with market players saying dollar purchases linked to the acquisitions appeared to have been completed. The euro rose more on short-covering, helping the Asian unit. "Dollar/ringgit may go to 3.1000, but I am looking to sell it here (around 3.0850). A lot of offers are lined up around 3.0870," said a senior Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur. "Investors covered short positions to sell but I don't believe they would go long. Unless the USD/SGD flies to 1.2800, I won't buy (dollar/ringgit)," he added. WON Dollar/won rose on demand from importers and offshore funds but failed to break through resistance of 1,130, formed by its 55-day moving average and the bottom of the daily Ichimoku cloud. The pair has failed to break above that area since late January and levels above 1,130 are seen by exporters as attractive selling levels, dealers said. "Dollar/won may head higher eventually, but the market is still seen long-USD and it is difficult to add long positions here," says a foreign bank dealer in Seoul. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar strengthened to 1.2611 per U.S. dollar, with the greenback falling on selling from hedge funds and interbank speculators. But investors hesitated to buy the city-state's currency further as the dollar is seen staying firm on a strengthening U.S. economy. Some traders suspect demand for Singapore dollar/ringgit was weighing on U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar. The cross pair rose as high as 2.4450, the highest since Jan. 25 but profit-taking set in ahead of resistance around 2.4500, dealers said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0710 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 83.61 83.73 +0.14 Sing dlr 1.2611 1.2644 +0.26 Taiwan dlr 29.532 29.558 +0.09 Korean won 1127.90 1124.90 -0.27 Baht 30.72 30.76 +0.13 Peso 43.02 43.07 +0.12 Rupiah 9170.00 9145.00 -0.27 Rupee 50.50 50.39 -0.21 Ringgit 3.0760 3.0735 -0.08 Yuan 6.3258 6.3241 -0.03 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 83.61 76.92 -8.00 Sing dlr 1.2611 1.2969 +2.84 Taiwan dlr 29.532 30.290 +2.57 Korean won 1127.90 1151.80 +2.12 Baht 30.72 31.55 +2.70 Peso 43.02 43.84 +1.91 Rupiah 9170.00 9060.00 -1.20 Rupee 50.50 53.08 +5.12 Ringgit 3.0760 3.1685 +3.01 Yuan 6.3258 6.2940 -0.50 ($1 = 3.0825 Malaysian ringgits) ($1 = 0.6307 British pounds) (Additional reporting by Catherine Tan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]