SINGAPORE, March 22 Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Thursday after data showed weak factory activity in China, indicating they remain vulnerable to slowing growth in the world's second-largest economy. China's manufacturing activity shrank in March for the fifth consecutive month, with the overall rate of contraction deepening and new orders sinking to a four-month low, the HSBC flash purchasing managers index (PMI) showed. That prompted emerging Asian currencies to give up initial gains, with the South Korean won, the Philippine peso and the Malaysian ringgit weakening. "It is becoming apparent that the slowdown in China is going to suck the rest of Asia into it, and we envisage trade numbers for Asia ex-Japan being softer in the months ahead given the weaker-than-expected new orders data in China," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, regional rates and foreign exchange strategist at CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur. "Asia ex-Japan currencies must now start to price this in, so weakness in Asian currencies will continue going forward. Playing Asia ex-Japan FX from the short side is still our preferred strategy." OCBC Bank's foreign exchange strategist in Singapore, Emmanuel Ng, said his bank was growing increasingly cautious on emerging Asian currencies due to sluggish economic conditions and inflation, as well as slowing portfolio inflows. OCBC is long U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar from 1.2638 with a target of 1.2855, he said. Meanwhile, Standard Chartered recommended raising currency hedge ratios on Asian stocks due to increasing economic uncertainty and slowing stock inflows. StanChart said the likelihood that foreign equity inflows to emerging Asia had been left unhedged in terms of foreign exchange means they are vulnerable to a fall in risk appetite. "The combination of slowing equity inflows to Asia and rising economic uncertainty implies that equity funds have a strong incentive to raise FX hedge ratios heading into Q2," it said in a note. Still, many dealers and analysts said it was premature to become emphatically bearish on emerging Asian currencies, expecting them to consolidate. Indeed, most regional units on Thursday recovered some losses. "(The HSBC PMI) will definitely affect sentiment. But I don't expect a big sell-off in Asian FX," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist for Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. "My strategy is not to add to positions, but not to sell either." CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0405 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 83.22 83.41 +0.23 Sing dlr 1.2636 1.2641 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.539 29.576 +0.13 Korean won 1131.60 1129.50 -0.19 Baht 30.76 30.73 -0.10 Peso 43.08 43.04 -0.09 Rupiah 9180.00 9140.00 -0.44 Rupee 50.82 50.66 -0.31 Ringgit 3.0780 3.0745 -0.11 Yuan 6.3177 6.3229 +0.08 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 83.22 76.92 -7.57 Sing dlr 1.2636 1.2969 +2.64 Taiwan dlr 29.539 30.290 +2.54 Korean won 1131.60 1151.80 +1.79 Baht 30.76 31.55 +2.57 Peso 43.08 43.84 +1.76 Rupiah 9180.00 9060.00 -1.31 Rupee 50.82 53.08 +4.45 Ringgit 3.0780 3.1685 +2.94 Yuan 6.3177 6.2940 -0.38 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Joseph Radford) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]