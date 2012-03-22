* S.Korean exporters, stop-loss dlr sales support won * Taiwan dlr edges up on stock inflows * StanChart advises raising FX hedge ratios on Asia equity (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 22 Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Thursday after weak factory activity in China but largely recovered as investors bought them on views that a hard landing for the world's No.2 economy was unlikely. China's industrial activity shrank in March for the fifth consecutive month, with the overall rate of contraction deepening and new orders sinking to a four-month low, the HSBC flash purchasing managers index (PMI) showed. That prompted emerging Asian currencies to give up initial gains, with the South Korean won, the Philippine peso and the Malaysian ringgit weakening. But some players took the slides as chances to buy the regional units on dips with stocks in the area staying firm. "The bad China data spurred short-covering in dollar/Asia. But with the short-covering, we got more bullets to sell (dollars) now," said a senior dealer at a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur. The dealer said he would look to unload dollars on rallies. Many dealers and analysts said it was premature to become emphatically bearish on emerging Asian currencies, expecting them to consolidate. The HSBC PMI report "will definitely affect sentiment. But I don't expect a big sell-off in Asian FX," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist for Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. "My strategy is not to add to positions, but not to sell either." Still, concerns over a slowing China economy are likely to keep putting pressure on emerging Asian currencies. So, investors inclined to buy the regional units on dips, rather than to build up aggressive bullish positions. "It is becoming apparent that the slowdown in China is going to suck the rest of Asia into it, and we envisage trade numbers for Asia ex-Japan being softer in the months ahead given the weaker-than-expected new orders data in China," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, regional rates and foreign exchange strategist at CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur. "Asia ex-Japan currencies must now start to price this in, so weakness in Asian currencies will continue going forward. Playing Asia ex-Japan FX from the short side is still our preferred strategy." OCBC Bank's foreign exchange strategist in Singapore, Emmanuel Ng, said his bank was growing increasingly cautious on emerging Asian currencies due to sluggish economic conditions and inflation, as well as slowing portfolio inflows. OCBC is long U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar from 1.2638 with a target of 1.2855, he said. Meanwhile, Standard Chartered recommended raising currency hedge ratios on Asian stocks due to increasing economic uncertainty and slowing stock inflows. StanChart said the likelihood that foreign equity inflows to emerging Asia have been left unhedged in terms of foreign exchange means they are vulnerable to a fall in risk appetite. "The combination of slowing equity inflows to Asia and rising economic uncertainty implies that equity funds have a strong incentive to raise FX hedge ratios heading into Q2," it said in a note. WON Dollar/won turned slightly lower after it failed to rise above its previous high. The pair ended local trade at 1,129.4. Earlier, it rose to as high as 1,132.5, the session high on March 15, breaking through a 55-day moving average at 1,130.3, after the weak HSBC China PMI number. The dollar/won had been staying lower than the average since late January. But some offshore players and South Korean exporters sold the pair above 1,130, prompting stop-loss dollar sales, dealers said. To rise further, dollar/won appears to need a clear break of 1,132.5, the high of its recent range. Once that level is cleared, it may head to 1,135.0, a 100-day moving average, and 1,139.1, the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its January-March slide. SINGAPORE DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar came off an early high at 1.2655 and fell to 1.2610 on selling pressure across the board after a strong yuan fix. But the pair recovered much of the slide after the China data. Unwinding of Singapore dollar/ringgit stalled falls in the U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar. TAIWAN DOLLAR U.S dollar/Taiwan dollar edged down on small stock inflows as the local equity market remained firm. Foreign investors bought a net 6.49 billion Taiwan dollar ($219.55 million) of the island's stocks. Meanwhile, the currency market reflected views that the island's central bank would hold interest rates later in the day, dealers said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0730 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 83.26 83.41 +0.18 Sing dlr 1.2634 1.2641 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.543 29.576 +0.11 Korean won 1129.90 1129.50 -0.04 Baht 30.76 30.73 -0.10 Peso 43.03 43.04 +0.02 Rupiah 9180.00 9140.00 -0.44 Rupee 50.94 50.66 -0.54 Ringgit 3.0770 3.0745 -0.08 Yuan 6.3086 6.3229 +0.23 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 83.26 76.92 -7.62 Sing dlr 1.2634 1.2969 +2.65 Taiwan dlr 29.543 30.290 +2.53 Korean won 1129.90 1151.80 +1.94 Baht 30.76 31.55 +2.57 Peso 43.03 43.84 +1.88 Rupiah 9180.00 9060.00 -1.31 Rupee 50.94 53.08 +4.21 Ringgit 3.0770 3.1685 +2.97 Yuan 6.3086 6.2940 -0.23 ($1 = 29.5605 Taiwan dollars) (Additional reporting by Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI, Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar in SYDNEY and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)