SINGAPORE, March 23 Most emerging Asian
currencies are set to suffer weekly losses as investors shunned
risk assets on worries about slowing global growth and the South
Korean won hit a two-month low on Friday.
Growth concerns prompted investors to reduce long positions
in some regional units against the yen, which they built up
after the Bank of Japan's surprising policy easing in February.
Emerging Asian currencies are expected to soften next week,
especially if markets see further signs of economic slowdown in
China.
Some investors have started hedging against the possibility
of a China hard landing by selling the Australian dollar.
But dealers and analysts say that so far, most investors do
not expect a severe slowdown in the world's second-largest
economy enough. As a result, emerging Asian currencies "have not
priced in a China's hard landing scenario yet," said Saktiandi
Supaat, head of FX Research at Maybank in Singapore.
However, any further signs of a sluggish China economy will
put more pressure on regional units, he added.
On Thursday, a private survey showed that China's
manufacturing sector activity shrank in March for a fifth
consecutive session. Adding to global economic worries, German
and French manufacturing also suffered surprisingly sharp
declines.
Among emerging Asian currencies, the Indian rupee
has had its worst week against the dollar since late November,
losing 2.0 percent against the dollar through Thursday,
according to Thomson Reuters data. Indian markets were closed
Friday for a holiday.
The rupee, still the best performing emerging Asian currency
so far this year, came under further pressure from worries about
fund outflows and dollar demand from oil importers.
On Friday, the won hit a two month low on dollar
demand linked to local companies' dividend payments to foreign
shareholders.
A South Korean tobacco maker KT&G is scheduled
to pay dividends on the day with foreign investors estimated to
receive 264.1 billion won ($233.82 million), according to
Reuters calculations.
Other emerging Asian currencies found support from China's
strong yuan fix. Earlier, the People's Bank of China fixed the
yuan's mid-point at 6.2891 per dollar, the strongest since 2005
revaluation.
But investors hesitated to chase the regional currencies as
China is seen as widening the yuan's trading band.
"We believe that the strong fixing does not reflect a new
desire for appreciation but rather is a way to show higher
two-way volatility," Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior economist and
strategist for Asia ex-Japan at Credit Agricole CIB, said in a
note.
"It will remain two-way, meaning that we will soon see days
of a weaker fixing."
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0420 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 82.79 82.54 -0.30
Sing dlr 1.2628 1.2663 +0.28
Taiwan dlr 29.558 29.574 +0.05
Korean won 1133.50 1129.40 -0.36
Baht 30.73 30.81 +0.26
Peso 43.04 43.06 +0.06
*Rupiah 9150.00 9150.00 +0.00
*Rupee 51.17 51.17 +0.00
Ringgit 3.0760 3.0820 +0.20
Yuan 6.3011 6.2997 -0.02
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 82.79 76.92 -7.09
Sing dlr 1.2628 1.2969 +2.70
Taiwan dlr 29.558 30.290 +2.48
Korean won 1133.50 1151.80 +1.61
Baht 30.73 31.55 +2.67
Peso 43.04 43.84 +1.87
Rupiah 9150.00 9060.00 -0.98
Rupee 51.17 53.08 +3.73
Ringgit 3.0760 3.1685 +3.01
Yuan 6.3011 6.2940 -0.11
* Financial markets in India and Indonesia are closed for
holidays.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
