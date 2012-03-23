* Won weaker than 100-day MA, may head to 1,139.1/dlr
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, March 23 The South Korean won on
Friday hit a two-month low and most emerging Asian currencies
were set for losses this week - and facing more downside next
one - as worries about global growth made investors shun risk
assets.
Growth concerns prompted investors to reduce long positions
in some regional units against the safe yen, which they built up
after the Bank of Japan's surprise policy-easing in February.
Emerging Asian currencies are likely to stay next week,
especially if markets see further signs of economic slowdown in
China.
Some investors have started hedging against the possibility
of a China hard landing by selling the Australian dollar.
Still, dealers and analysts say that most investors do not
expect a severe slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.
As a result, emerging Asian currencies "have not priced in a
China's hard landing scenario yet," said Saktiandi Supaat, head
of FX Research at Maybank in Singapore.
Any further signs of a sluggish China economy will put more
pressure on regional units, he said.
On Thursday, a private survey showed that China's
manufacturing sector activity shrank in March for a fifth
consecutive session. Adding to global economic worries, German
and French manufacturing also suffered surprisingly sharp
declines.
Among emerging Asian currencies, the Indian rupee
has had its worst week since late November, losing 2.0 percent
against the dollar through Thursday, according to Thomson
Reuters data. Indian markets were closed Friday for a holiday.
The rupee, still the best performing emerging Asian currency
this year, came under further pressure from worries about fund
outflows and dollar demand from oil importers.
The Indian central bank was suspected of selling dollars to
support the currency, but the rupee is seen sliding further as
it weakened past a 100-day moving average support, which
currently stands at 50.88 per dollar.
The rupee may head to 52.12, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci
retracement of its December-February slides.
The won followed the rupee with a 0.8 percent fall versus
the greenback.
WON
Dollar/won rose to 1,135.4, the highest since
Jan. 20, slightly higher than a 100-day moving average
resistance, which currently stands at 1,135.2.
Short-covering among offshore funds and dollar demand linked
to dividend payments by local companies lifted dollar/won,
dealers said.
The pair was also supported from bids related to yen/won
short-covering, some dealers said.
As dollar/won ended the local session above the 100-day
moving average, it may rise to 1,139.1, the 50 percent Fibonacci
retracement of its January-March slide.
But a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul said investors may
need to be cautious over possible USD-selling intervention by
the foreign exchange authorities to prevent inflationary
pressure before elections.
"It would rise only gradually, given intervention
possibilities above the 1,130," the dealer said.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar slid after China's
strong yuan fix.
Earlier, the People's Bank of China fixed the yuan's
mid-point at 6.2891 per dollar, the strongest since the 2005
revaluation.
But investors hesitated to sell U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar
and other dollar/Asian pairs as Beijing is seen as widening the
yuan's trading band.
"We believe that the strong fixing does not reflect a new
desire for appreciation but rather is a way to show higher
two-way volatility," Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior economist and
strategist for Asia ex-Japan at Credit Agricole CIB, said in a
note.
"It will remain two-way, meaning that we will soon see days
of a weaker fixing."
Currency investors showed muted reaction to data showing
Singapore's February inflation was slower than expected as
authorities said inflation will likely remain elevated in the
first half of 2012.
