* Won weaker than 100-day MA, may head to 1,139.1/dlr * Sing dlr up on China's yuan fix, muted on inflation data (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 23 The South Korean won on Friday hit a two-month low and most emerging Asian currencies were set for losses this week - and facing more downside next one - as worries about global growth made investors shun risk assets. Growth concerns prompted investors to reduce long positions in some regional units against the safe yen, which they built up after the Bank of Japan's surprise policy-easing in February. Emerging Asian currencies are likely to stay next week, especially if markets see further signs of economic slowdown in China. Some investors have started hedging against the possibility of a China hard landing by selling the Australian dollar. Still, dealers and analysts say that most investors do not expect a severe slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. As a result, emerging Asian currencies "have not priced in a China's hard landing scenario yet," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX Research at Maybank in Singapore. Any further signs of a sluggish China economy will put more pressure on regional units, he said. On Thursday, a private survey showed that China's manufacturing sector activity shrank in March for a fifth consecutive session. Adding to global economic worries, German and French manufacturing also suffered surprisingly sharp declines. Among emerging Asian currencies, the Indian rupee has had its worst week since late November, losing 2.0 percent against the dollar through Thursday, according to Thomson Reuters data. Indian markets were closed Friday for a holiday. The rupee, still the best performing emerging Asian currency this year, came under further pressure from worries about fund outflows and dollar demand from oil importers. The Indian central bank was suspected of selling dollars to support the currency, but the rupee is seen sliding further as it weakened past a 100-day moving average support, which currently stands at 50.88 per dollar. The rupee may head to 52.12, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its December-February slides. The won followed the rupee with a 0.8 percent fall versus the greenback. WON Dollar/won rose to 1,135.4, the highest since Jan. 20, slightly higher than a 100-day moving average resistance, which currently stands at 1,135.2. Short-covering among offshore funds and dollar demand linked to dividend payments by local companies lifted dollar/won, dealers said. The pair was also supported from bids related to yen/won short-covering, some dealers said. As dollar/won ended the local session above the 100-day moving average, it may rise to 1,139.1, the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its January-March slide. But a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul said investors may need to be cautious over possible USD-selling intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to prevent inflationary pressure before elections. "It would rise only gradually, given intervention possibilities above the 1,130," the dealer said. SINGAPORE DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar slid after China's strong yuan fix. Earlier, the People's Bank of China fixed the yuan's mid-point at 6.2891 per dollar, the strongest since the 2005 revaluation. But investors hesitated to sell U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar and other dollar/Asian pairs as Beijing is seen as widening the yuan's trading band. "We believe that the strong fixing does not reflect a new desire for appreciation but rather is a way to show higher two-way volatility," Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior economist and strategist for Asia ex-Japan at Credit Agricole CIB, said in a note. "It will remain two-way, meaning that we will soon see days of a weaker fixing." Currency investors showed muted reaction to data showing Singapore's February inflation was slower than expected as authorities said inflation will likely remain elevated in the first half of 2012. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0725 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 82.73 82.54 -0.23 Sing dlr 1.2622 1.2663 +0.32 Taiwan dlr 29.563 29.574 +0.04 Korean won 1135.20 1129.40 -0.51 Baht 30.77 30.81 +0.13 Peso 42.96 43.06 +0.23 *Rupiah 9150.00 9150.00 +0.00 *Rupee 51.17 51.17 +0.00 Ringgit 3.0770 3.0820 +0.16 Yuan 6.3042 6.2997 -0.07 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 82.73 76.92 -7.03 Sing dlr 1.2622 1.2969 +2.75 Taiwan dlr 29.563 30.290 +2.46 Korean won 1135.20 1151.80 +1.46 Baht 30.77 31.55 +2.53 Peso 42.96 43.84 +2.05 Rupiah 9150.00 9060.00 -0.98 Rupee 51.17 53.08 +3.73 Ringgit 3.0770 3.1685 +2.97 Yuan 6.3042 6.2940 -0.16 * Financial markets in India and Indonesia are closed for holidays. 