SINGAPORE, March 26 The won led a slide among emerging Asian currencies on Monday as offshore funds sold the South Korean currency on geopolitical tension in the peninsula, while most investors sold regional units on sustained concern about a slowing global economy. U.S. President Barack Obama, in Seoul, issued a stern warning to North Korea over its nuclear weapons programme, saying its provocations and pursuit of atomic weapons had undermined security. In a meeting on the sidelines of a global nuclear security summit, South Korean President Lee Myung-bak urged his Chinese counterpart Hu Jintao to try to persuade the North to cancel a rocket launch in April, which Pyongyang says is merely to send a satellite into space. The won came under more pressure from dollar demand from importers and custodian banks. Model funds joined selling the currency after it weakened past technical support lines, dealers said. The won broke through 1,139.1 per dollar, the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its January-March appreciation, after clearing a 100-day moving average support. It may head to 1,145.5 per dollar, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its January-March appreciation. "Offshore players kept buying dollars and onshore traders were following them, but exporters are very quiet supporting the move," said a local bank dealer in Seoul. The move came as the outlook for emerging Asian currencies darkens on worries over a slowing global economy, especially the Chinese market, and on a firmer dollar. The Singapore dollar and the Malaysian ringgit gained slightly, but market players did not chase them before resistance levels. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0425 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 82.69 82.33 -0.44 Sing dlr 1.2603 1.2619 +0.13 Taiwan dlr 29.595 29.585 -0.03 Korean won 1139.30 1135.30 -0.35 Baht 30.75 30.77 +0.07 Peso 42.92 42.96 +0.09 Rupiah 9175.00 9150.00 -0.27 Rupee 51.28 51.17 -0.21 Ringgit 3.0715 3.0770 +0.18 Yuan 6.3043 6.3078 +0.06 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 82.69 76.92 -6.98 Sing dlr 1.2603 1.2969 +2.90 Taiwan dlr 29.595 30.290 +2.35 Korean won 1139.30 1151.80 +1.10 Baht 30.75 31.55 +2.60 Peso 42.92 43.84 +2.16 Rupiah 9175.00 9060.00 -1.25 Rupee 51.28 53.08 +3.51 Ringgit 3.0715 3.1685 +3.16 Yuan 6.3043 6.2940 -0.16 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Ye-na Park in SEOUL and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)