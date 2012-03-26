* Won breaches 1,140 support, may head to 1,145.5 vs dlr * Offshore model funds, S.Korean importers sell won * Sing dlr, ringgit give up gains before resistance lines (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 26 The won led slides in most Asian currencies on Monday, hitting a two-month low on geopolitical tension in the Korean peninsula, with traders predicting further weakness for the South Korean currency as it cleared more support levels. Importers and custodians chased dollars against the won , while exporters were also absent from their regular month-end bids for the local unit, dealers said. Offshore investors covered short-dollar positions versus the won as the breach of technical support lines triggered selling by model funds. "The won came more pressure as rhetoric on North Korea was getting tougher when dollar bids from importers were strong," said Jeong My-young, a senior currency strategist at Samsung Futures in Seoul. U.S. President Barack Obama, in Seoul, issued a stern warning to North Korea over its nuclear weapons programme, saying its provocations and pursuit of atomic weapons had undermined security. On March 16, when Pyongyang announced a plan to launch a missile, the won barely reacted. "For now, exporters appeared to have completed purchases of the won around mid-1,120," said Jeong, adding exporters may wait for better levels to buy the won. In a meeting on the sidelines of a global nuclear security summit, South Korean President Lee Myung-bak urged his Chinese counterpart Hu Jintao to try to persuade the North to cancel a rocket launch in April, which Pyongyang says is merely to send a satellite into space. The won slid to the day's low of 1,141.8 per dollar, its weakest since Jan 18, and ended local trade at 1,141.6, weakening past support at 1,140, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its December-March appreciation. It is seen heading to 1,145.5 per dollar, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its January-March appreciation, as it also cleared 1,139.1, the 50 percent retracement of the move. The won's weakness added to worries in its other regional peers, whose outlook darkened on worries over a slowing global economy, especially the Chinese market, and on a firmer dollar. But some dealers doubt how much further the won would fall on the geopolitical tension, given possibilities of dollar-selling intervention by the foreign exchange authorities. In the past, the authorities had supported the local currency when it was hit by such tension, according to dealers and analysts. Exporters are also unlikely to keep missing chances to buy the won on dips, they said. "There are few factors to put dollar/won on a rising trend yet. We will have short-term factors to support it such as dividend payments and geopolitical risks, but dollar/won will fall eventually once those factors are cleared," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul. The 14-day dollar/won relative strength index (RSI) rose to 64.9, near the 70-threshold, indicating the pair is approaching overbought territory. SINGAPORE DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar rose after data showed Singapore's industrial output rose smaller-than-expected. The pair started the day lower, but some investment houses bought it around its 200-day moving average, which currently stands at 1.2580. RINGGIT Dollar/ringgit slid as interbank speculators cut positions. But the pair recovered all of the slides on short-covering with support near the bottom of the daily Ichimoku cloud around 3.0550. It turned slightly higher in the afternoon on a weaker euro. Meanwhile, Barclays Capital recommended buying spot ringgit/Taiwan dollar with a target of 9.80, saying Malaysia will benefit from higher energy prices. "In addition to the beneficial impact of oil for the MYR versus the TWD, MYR's higher carry would also support it in the more benign environment where risk appetite is high and worries about future supply remain," BarCap said in a note. Ringgit/Taiwan dollar rose 0.1 percent to 9.6130. BAHT Dollar/baht started the day lower, but the pair found support from Thai importers. Thailand's finance minister also said he would like to see a weaker baht to help small businesses. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0735 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 82.71 82.33 -0.46 Sing dlr 1.2635 1.2619 -0.13 Taiwan dlr 29.614 29.585 -0.10 Korean won 1140.75 1135.30 -0.48 Baht 30.75 30.77 +0.07 Peso 43.05 42.96 -0.22 Rupiah 9185.00 9150.00 -0.38 Rupee 51.33 51.17 -0.31 Ringgit 3.0790 3.0770 -0.06 Yuan 6.3085 6.3078 -0.01 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 82.71 76.92 -7.00 Sing dlr 1.2635 1.2969 +2.64 Taiwan dlr 29.614 30.290 +2.28 Korean won 1140.75 1151.80 +0.97 Baht 30.75 31.55 +2.60 Peso 43.05 43.84 +1.84 Rupiah 9185.00 9060.00 -1.36 Rupee 51.33 53.08 +3.41 Ringgit 3.0790 3.1685 +2.91 Yuan 6.3085 6.2940 -0.23 (Additional reporting by Ye-na Park in SEOUL, Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Ramya Venugopal) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]