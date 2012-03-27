SINGAPORE, March 27 Most emerging Asian currencies rose versus the dollar on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke kept alive hopes of more stimulus for the U.S. economy, while higher demand for dollars at the end of the first quarter capped their gains. Investors also hesitated to buy regional money on worries about a slowing Chinese economy, while U.S. Treasury yields were mixed despite Bernanke's dovish comments. On Monday, Bernanke said a continuation of accommodative policy was needed to support economic expansion, although he did not indicate that the Fed was eager to begin another round of bond purchases. "The likelihood of getting another QE is slim despite the dovish tone," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore, referring to the Fed's practice of printing money to buy assets, known as 'quantitative easing'. "The near-term challenges to the Asia ex-Japan currencies are twofold. The cyclical development is likely to be weaker than stronger in the next three months. Capital flows to the region will remain subdued given the already low bond yields in the region, rising inflation expectation and recent stock market rallies," Ji said. It was better to sell emerging Asian currencies on rallies until major economies in the region such as China show stronger growth, he added. Emerging Asian currencies have weakened so far this month on concerns over a severe slowdown in the world's second-largest economy, while a strong U.S. economy has reduced hopes of more policy easing by the Fed. U.S. business economists do not think the U.S. central bank should inject more money, a survey showed on Monday. Reflecting the cautious views, most emerging Asian currencies gave up some of their earlier gains. The won retreated from its session high and stayed softer than a 100-day moving average against the dollar. "Given such demand (from importers), dollar/won may rise a bit more, although the FX authorities may step into the market to rein in gains above 1,140," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul. The Malaysian ringgit gave back some of its initial rises as interbank speculators covered dollar-short positions, while Thai importers limited the baht's upside. Still, emerging Asian currencies have room to rise more, especially after this month's slide, and as long as the market hangs retains expectations for more policy steps by the Fed, some dealers and analysts said. "We are in for some rebound after (the) correction so far in March," said Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior economist and strategist for Asia ex-Japan at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. Kowalczyk said the market appears to hope for more measures by the Fed, although he does not think Bernanke said anything that justifies this expectation. Emerging Asian currencies have to some degree reflected worries about the Chinese economy, he added. "They are partly priced in, and will come back after Q1 GDP is out on April 13, but this could be a good buying opportunity," Kowalczyk said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0405 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 82.88 82.82 -0.07 Sing dlr 1.2585 1.2575 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 29.571 29.622 +0.17 Korean won 1137.70 1141.60 +0.34 Baht 30.67 30.78 +0.36 Peso 42.95 43.06 +0.26 Rupiah 9180.00 9170.00 -0.11 Rupee 51.13 51.27 +0.27 Ringgit 3.0680 3.0795 +0.37 Yuan 6.3096 6.3140 +0.07 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 82.88 76.92 -7.19 Sing dlr 1.2585 1.2969 +3.05 Taiwan dlr 29.571 30.290 +2.43 Korean won 1137.70 1151.80 +1.24 Baht 30.67 31.55 +2.87 Peso 42.95 43.84 +2.07 Rupiah 9180.00 9060.00 -1.31 Rupee 51.13 53.08 +3.82 Ringgit 3.0680 3.1685 +3.28 Yuan 6.3096 6.2940 -0.25 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Daniel Magnowski) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]