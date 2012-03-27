* Won rises on stop-loss dlr selling, exporters * Ringgit up but dlr-short covering limits gains * Rupiah dips on corporate dlr demand (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 27 The Indian rupee and the South Korean won led gains in emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday, fueled by hopes for more stimulus for the U.S. economy, but corporate demand for dollars heading into the end of the quarter limited their advance. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Monday that a continuation of accommodative policy was needed to support the U.S. economic expansion. The comments kept market expectations for more easing alive and pressured the dollar, though he did not indicate that the Fed was eager to begin another round of bond purchases. Currency players have added positions in the rupee and the won, last week's worst performing emerging Asian currencies, according to Reuters calculations. But investors hesitated to build up more bullish bets on emerging Asian currencies due to worries about a slowing Chinese economy. "The likelihood of getting another QE is slim despite the dovish tone," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore, referring to the Fed's practice of printing money to buy assets, known as 'quantitative easing'. "The near-term challenges to Asia ex-Japan currencies are two-fold. The cyclical development is likely to be weaker than stronger in the next three months. Capital flows to the region will remain subdued given the already low bond yields in the region, rising inflation expectation and recent stock market rallies," Ji said. It would be better to sell emerging Asian currencies on rallies until major economies in the region such as China show stronger growth, he added. Emerging Asian currencies have weakened so far this month on concerns over a severe slowdown in the world's second-largest economy, while a strong U.S. economy has reduced hopes of more policy easing by the Fed. Still, emerging Asian currencies have room to rise as long as the market continues to expect more easing by the Fed, some dealers and analysts said. "We are in for some rebound after (the) correction so far in March," said Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior economist and strategist for Asia ex-Japan at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. Kowalczyk said the market appears to be hoping for more measures from the Fed, although he does not think Bernanke said anything that justifies those expectations. Emerging Asian currencies have to some degree reflected worries about the cooling Chinese economy, he added. "They are partly priced in, and will come back after Q1 GDP is out on April 13, but this could be a good buying opportunity," Kowalczyk said. A senior Malaysian bank dealer said he was looking to buy the regional units on dips. "During the past weeks, all of us got chances to short dollar/Asia at good levels. We just need patience," the dealer said. WON Dollar/won extended slides on stop-loss dollar selling and exporters' month-end supplies. Some offshore players also sold the greenback, dealers said. Earlier, the pair erased most of initial falls and had stayed above a 100-day moving average on demand from importers and as interbank speculators added long positions. Expectations for dollar demand related to South Korean companies had provided support. But speculators had to clear those long positions as foreign investors powered local stocks and exporters sold the pair. Investors were also wary of possible dollar-selling intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to limit its gains. "Players gave up long positions. Dollar demand linked to dividend payments is seen offset by foreigners' stock purchases," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul. Foreign investors turned to net buyers of Seoul shares , adding a net 324.1 billion won ($283.92 million). RUPEE Dollar/rupee fell on firm Indian stocks, reflecting an improved risk appetite globally after the Bernanke's comments. "The dollar has been sold across the board and sentiment is positive after comments from the U.S. Fed," said a senior currency trader at a state-owned bank. He expects the unit to move in a wide band of 51.00 to 51.30 during the session. But the pair is still seen on a rising trend with the third week of equity outflows and has support near 50.78, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its December-February slides. Bernanke's comments may boost commodity prices, supporting dollar/rupee, dealers said. RINGGIT Dollar/ringgit slid, but interbank speculators cover short positions as the euro and the Australian dollar fell. "The market needs to be convinced that the euro will rise more," said a Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur. "If the euro tests 1.3400, we will break 3.0600," he added. BAHT Dollar/baht slid on firm stocks and tracked slides in other dollar/Asian currencies. But month-end corporate dollar demand limited the pair's downside. RUPIHA Dollar/rupiah edged up on scarce dollar supply with month-end corporate bids adding to support. Indonesian central bank was spotted selling the pair, but the amount was seen very small, dealers said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0730 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 82.84 82.82 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.2575 1.2575 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 29.566 29.622 +0.19 Korean won 1135.05 1141.60 +0.58 Baht 30.68 30.78 +0.33 Peso 42.93 43.06 +0.30 Rupiah 9180.00 9170.00 -0.11 Rupee 50.93 51.27 +0.66 Ringgit 3.0630 3.0795 +0.54 Yuan 6.3116 6.3140 +0.04 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 82.84 76.92 -7.15 Sing dlr 1.2575 1.2969 +3.13 Taiwan dlr 29.566 30.290 +2.45 Korean won 1135.05 1151.80 +1.48 Baht 30.68 31.55 +2.84 Peso 42.93 43.84 +2.12 Rupiah 9180.00 9060.00 -1.31 Rupee 50.93 53.08 +4.22 Ringgit 3.0630 3.1685 +3.44 Yuan 6.3116 6.2940 -0.28 ($1 = 1141.5250 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]