By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, March 27 The Indian rupee and the
South Korean won led gains in emerging Asian currencies on
Tuesday, fueled by hopes for more stimulus for the U.S. economy,
but corporate demand for dollars heading into the end of the
quarter limited their advance.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Monday that a
continuation of accommodative policy was needed to support the
U.S. economic expansion.
The comments kept market expectations for more easing alive
and pressured the dollar, though he did not indicate that the
Fed was eager to begin another round of bond purchases.
Currency players have added positions in the rupee and the
won, last week's worst performing emerging Asian currencies,
according to Reuters calculations.
But investors hesitated to build up more bullish bets on
emerging Asian currencies due to worries about a slowing Chinese
economy.
"The likelihood of getting another QE is slim despite the
dovish tone," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for
Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore, referring to the
Fed's practice of printing money to buy assets, known as
'quantitative easing'.
"The near-term challenges to Asia ex-Japan currencies are
two-fold. The cyclical development is likely to be weaker than
stronger in the next three months. Capital flows to the region
will remain subdued given the already low bond yields in the
region, rising inflation expectation and recent stock market
rallies," Ji said.
It would be better to sell emerging Asian currencies on
rallies until major economies in the region such as China show
stronger growth, he added.
Emerging Asian currencies have weakened so far this month on
concerns over a severe slowdown in the world's second-largest
economy, while a strong U.S. economy has reduced hopes of more
policy easing by the Fed.
Still, emerging Asian currencies have room to rise as long
as the market continues to expect more easing by the Fed, some
dealers and analysts said.
"We are in for some rebound after (the) correction so far in
March," said Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior economist and strategist
for Asia ex-Japan at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong.
Kowalczyk said the market appears to be hoping for more
measures from the Fed, although he does not think Bernanke said
anything that justifies those expectations.
Emerging Asian currencies have to some degree reflected
worries about the cooling Chinese economy, he added.
"They are partly priced in, and will come back after Q1 GDP
is out on April 13, but this could be a good buying
opportunity," Kowalczyk said.
A senior Malaysian bank dealer said he was looking to buy
the regional units on dips.
"During the past weeks, all of us got chances to short
dollar/Asia at good levels. We just need patience," the dealer
said.
WON
Dollar/won extended slides on stop-loss dollar
selling and exporters' month-end supplies. Some offshore players
also sold the greenback, dealers said.
Earlier, the pair erased most of initial falls and had
stayed above a 100-day moving average on demand from importers
and as interbank speculators added long positions.
Expectations for dollar demand related to South Korean
companies had provided support.
But speculators had to clear those long positions as foreign
investors powered local stocks and exporters sold the pair.
Investors were also wary of possible dollar-selling intervention
by the foreign exchange authorities to limit its gains.
"Players gave up long positions. Dollar demand linked to
dividend payments is seen offset by foreigners' stock
purchases," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul.
Foreign investors turned to net buyers of Seoul shares
, adding a net 324.1 billion won ($283.92 million).
RUPEE
Dollar/rupee fell on firm Indian stocks, reflecting
an improved risk appetite globally after the Bernanke's
comments.
"The dollar has been sold across the board and sentiment is
positive after comments from the U.S. Fed," said a senior
currency trader at a state-owned bank. He expects the unit to
move in a wide band of 51.00 to 51.30 during the session.
But the pair is still seen on a rising trend with the third
week of equity outflows and has support near 50.78, the 38.2
percent Fibonacci retracement of its December-February slides.
Bernanke's comments may boost commodity prices, supporting
dollar/rupee, dealers said.
RINGGIT
Dollar/ringgit slid, but interbank speculators
cover short positions as the euro and the Australian dollar
fell.
"The market needs to be convinced that the euro will rise
more," said a Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur.
"If the euro tests 1.3400, we will break 3.0600," he added.
BAHT
Dollar/baht slid on firm stocks and tracked slides
in other dollar/Asian currencies.
But month-end corporate dollar demand limited the pair's
downside.
RUPIHA
Dollar/rupiah edged up on scarce dollar supply with
month-end corporate bids adding to support.
Indonesian central bank was spotted selling the pair, but
the amount was seen very small, dealers said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0730 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 82.84 82.82 -0.02
Sing dlr 1.2575 1.2575 +0.00
Taiwan dlr 29.566 29.622 +0.19
Korean won 1135.05 1141.60 +0.58
Baht 30.68 30.78 +0.33
Peso 42.93 43.06 +0.30
Rupiah 9180.00 9170.00 -0.11
Rupee 50.93 51.27 +0.66
Ringgit 3.0630 3.0795 +0.54
Yuan 6.3116 6.3140 +0.04
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 82.84 76.92 -7.15
Sing dlr 1.2575 1.2969 +3.13
Taiwan dlr 29.566 30.290 +2.45
Korean won 1135.05 1151.80 +1.48
Baht 30.68 31.55 +2.84
Peso 42.93 43.84 +2.12
Rupiah 9180.00 9060.00 -1.31
Rupee 50.93 53.08 +4.22
Ringgit 3.0630 3.1685 +3.44
Yuan 6.3116 6.2940 -0.28
($1 = 1141.5250 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI and IFR
Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)
