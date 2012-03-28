SINGAPORE, March 28 Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Wednesday, pressured by quarter-end dollar demand from companies in the region, with the rupee and the won underperforming on doubts over further inflows to India and dividend payments from South Korean firms. Many interbank speculators stayed on the sidelines rather than building up fresh positions with the end of the quarter approaching. They were also keeping an eye on U.S. data such as February durable goods orders later in the day to help give a fuller picture of the health of the world's top economy. Signs of a sustained recovery in the United States, a key export market for Asian companies, would support regional currencies. But their upside could be capped as a buoyant U.S. economy would reduce the need for steps such as a possible third round of the Federal Reserve's liquidity-enhancing bond-buying programme. "QE3 is a possibility but not pre-ordained. If U.S. data stays strong, then we should see ... less QE3 priced into the market," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotia Capital in Hong Kong. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke on Monday stoked expectations for a third round of quantitative easing by indicating that supportive monetary policy could continue for some time. The won and the rupee led declines among their Asian peers on Wednesday. The won slid on expectations of dollar-demand linked to local companies' dividend payments and as importers bought the greenback. Steelmaker POSCO is scheduled to pay dividends, with foreigners estimated to take 316.5 billion won ($279 million), according to Reuters calculations. But the South Korean currency found support around 1,140 per dollar as exporters bought it for settlements. "Few players want to add long (dollar) positions around 1,140 without strong actual demand," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul. The rupee fell on demand for dollars from oil importers while traders covered dollar-short positions. Weaker stocks also clouded the outlook for capital inflows, dealers said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0405 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 82.85 83.18 +0.39 Sing dlr 1.2569 1.2573 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 29.548 29.584 +0.12 Korean won 1137.40 1134.20 -0.28 Baht 30.73 30.69 -0.13 Peso 42.96 42.92 -0.09 Rupiah 9175.00 9150.00 -0.27 Rupee 50.97 50.74 -0.45 Ringgit 3.0630 3.0570 -0.20 Yuan 6.3072 6.3072 +0.00 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 82.85 76.92 -7.16 Sing dlr 1.2569 1.2969 +3.18 Taiwan dlr 29.548 30.290 +2.51 Korean won 1137.40 1151.80 +1.27 Baht 30.73 31.55 +2.67 Peso 42.96 43.84 +2.06 Rupiah 9175.00 9060.00 -1.25 Rupee 50.97 53.08 +4.15 Ringgit 3.0630 3.1685 +3.44 Yuan 6.3072 6.2940 -0.21 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI] ($1 = 1134.2500 Korean won)