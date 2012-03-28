* Rupee falls on oil importers, dlr-short covering * Won dips on importers, dividends; exporters limit falls * Taiwan dlr edges up on exporters, foreign banks (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 28 Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Wednesday, pressured by quarter-end dollar demand from companies in the region, with the rupee coming under additional pressure as traders grew more pessimistic about further foreign fund inflows. Many interbank speculators stayed on the sidelines rather than building up fresh positions with the end of the quarter approaching. They were also awaiting U.S. data such as February durable goods orders later in the day to help give a fuller picture of the health of the world's top economy. Signs of a sustained recovery in the United States, a key export market for Asian companies, would support regional currencies. But their upside could be capped as a buoyant U.S. economy would reduce the need for steps such as a possible third round of the Federal Reserve's liquidity-enhancing bond-buying programme. "QE3 is a possibility but it is not pre-ordained. If U.S. data stays strong, then we should see ... less QE3 priced into the market," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotia Capital in Hong Kong. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke on Monday stoked expectations for a third round of quantitative easing by indicating that supportive monetary policy could continue for some time. That helped emerging Asian currencies rise on Tuesday. The regional units have slid so far this month as investors scaled back hopes for more Fed easing after healthy economic data and on fears of a severe slowdown in China's economy. WON Dollar/won rose on expectations of dollar-demand linked to local companies' dividend payments and as South Korean importers bought the pair. Steelmaker POSCO was scheduled to pay dividends, with foreigners estimated to take 316.5 billion won ($279 million), according to Reuters calculations. But the pair gave up much of earlier rises as exporters sold it for settlements and interbank speculators cleared long positions. "Few players want to add long positions around 1,140 without strong actual demand," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul. On Tuesday, dollar/won extended falls on stop-loss selling, failing to rise above 1,140 despite importer demand. An Asian bank dealer in Singapore said he was looking for chances to sell the pair on rallies, although he was wary of dividend-linked dollar demand. RUPEE Dollar/rupee rose on oil importers and as traders covered short positions before the end of the financial year this week. Weaker stocks also clouded the outlook for capital inflows, dealers said. "The market seems to be bidding for the dollar," said a foreign currency trader with a private bank. "It is the year-end for spot trades, so people who have exposures will need square them." As spot trades are settled on transaction plus two days, deals on Wednesday would be settled on Friday, the last session for the financial year. TAIWAN DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar dipped as Taiwanese exporters sold the pair for quarter-end settlements and some foreign banks joined the offers. But the island's exporters were not satisfied with the current levels and their selling was not strong, dealers said. Local importers bought the greenback on dips, locking the pair in tight ranges. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0730 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 82.65 83.18 +0.64 Sing dlr 1.2563 1.2573 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 29.542 29.584 +0.14 Korean won 1134.95 1134.20 -0.07 Baht 30.75 30.69 -0.20 Peso 42.94 42.92 -0.06 Rupiah 9185.00 9150.00 -0.38 Rupee 50.84 50.74 -0.20 Ringgit 3.0635 3.0570 -0.21 Yuan 6.3062 6.3072 +0.02 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 82.65 76.92 -6.94 Sing dlr 1.2563 1.2969 +3.23 Taiwan dlr 29.542 30.290 +2.53 Korean won 1134.95 1151.80 +1.48 Baht 30.75 31.55 +2.60 Peso 42.94 43.84 +2.10 Rupiah 9185.00 9060.00 -1.36 Rupee 50.84 53.08 +4.42 Ringgit 3.0635 3.1685 +3.43 Yuan 6.3062 6.2940 -0.19 ($1 = 1134.2500 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI, Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]