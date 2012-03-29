SINGAPORE, March 29 Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Thursday as soft U.S. economic data caused investors to cut bets on riskier assets before the end of the quarter. Regional units were also softer versus the yen on flows linked to the close of Japan's financial year. Local importers bought dollars on dips, while Asian stocks slid, putting more pressure on regional currencies. Data overnight highlighted that while the U.S. economy is slowly improving, it is not building up much momentum. New orders for U.S. durable goods increased only modestly in February, missing analysts' forecasts, and a gauge of future business investment also fell short of expectations, raising the prospect that economic growth in the first quarter could be sluggish. Concerns over a lacklustre recovery in the world's top economy and slower growth in China are expected to continue weighing on emerging Asian currencies in the second quarter, dealers and analysts said. "Asia ex-Japan currencies are increasingly pricing in the combined risk of slowdown in the U.S. and China - and there is more to come," said Callum Henderson, global head of FX research with Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. "The second quarter typically sees poor seasonals for Asia ex-Japan currencies and in the context of the recent decline in volatility we see this as a good time to be buying hedge protection against Asia ex-Japan underlying assets." Losses in recent weeks have pared some of the gains the currencies enjoyed earlier this year as foreign funds flowed back into Asia, backed by ample liquidity from monetary policy easing by major central banks. "The pace of returns for Asia ex-Japan FX has significantly slowed down since late February," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, regional rates and foreign exchange strategist at CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur. "We see this coinciding with the strength of the dollar and market bias of slowing Asian economies, in line with expectations of easier monetary policy stance ahead," Ramanathan added. On Thursday, the Indian rupee led falls among emerging Asian currencies on importers' dollar demand and concerns that proposed tax changes will deter further capital inflows. The Thai baht hit technical support at 30.86 per dollar, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its January-February appreciation. The won slid on importers and as some dealers suspected demand for the yen/won. But South Korean exporters bought the currency at around 1,140 per dollar. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 82.64 82.89 +0.30 Sing dlr 1.2571 1.2576 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.556 29.570 +0.05 Korean won 1136.90 1135.50 -0.12 Baht 30.82 30.76 -0.21 Peso 42.99 42.94 -0.13 Rupiah 9180.00 9140.00 -0.44 Rupee 51.11 50.78 -0.66 Ringgit 3.0670 3.0626 -0.14 Yuan 6.3090 6.3060 -0.05 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 82.64 76.92 -6.92 Sing dlr 1.2571 1.2969 +3.17 Taiwan dlr 29.556 30.290 +2.48 Korean won 1136.90 1151.80 +1.31 Baht 30.82 31.55 +2.37 Peso 42.99 43.84 +1.98 Rupiah 9180.00 9060.00 -1.31 Rupee 51.11 53.08 +3.85 Ringgit 3.0670 3.1685 +3.31 Yuan 6.3090 6.2940 -0.24 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar in SYDNEY; Editing by Kim Coghill) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]