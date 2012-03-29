* Rupee down as proposed tax laws may hit inflows
* Baht briefly breaches support, may head to 30.98 vs dlr
* Won down on importers, 1,140/dlr supported again
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, March 29 The Indian rupee fell on
worries about the impact of proposed tax laws on fund inflows,
leading slides among emerging Asian currencies as soft U.S.
economic data caused investors to cut bets on riskier assets
before the end of the quarter.
Regional units were also softer versus the yen on
repatriation flows to Japan linked to the close of the country's
financial year, while local importers bought dollars for
payments.
Data overnight highlighted that while the U.S. economy is
slowly improving, it is not building up much momentum.
New orders for U.S. durable goods increased only modestly in
February, missing analyst forecasts, and a gauge of future
business investment also fell short of expectations, raising the
prospect that economic growth in the first quarter could be
sluggish.
China's stock markets suffered heavy losses for a second
consecutive session on resurfacing jitters on a hard economic
landing for the world's second-largest economy.
Dealers and analysts said concern over slowing global growth
was expected to continue to weigh on emerging Asian currencies
in the second quarter.
"Asia ex-Japan currencies are increasingly pricing in the
combined risk of slowdowns in the United States and China - and
there is more to come," said Callum Henderson, global head of FX
research with Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore.
"The second quarter typically sees poor seasonals for Asia
ex-Japan currencies and in the context of the recent decline in
volatility we see this as a good time to be buying hedge
protection against Asia ex-Japan underlying assets."
Losses in recent weeks have pared some of the gains the
currencies enjoyed earlier this year as foreign funds flowed
back into Asia, backed by ample liquidity from monetary policy
easing by major central banks.
"The pace of returns for Asia ex-Japan FX has significantly
slowed down since late February," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan,
regional rates and foreign exchange strategist at CIMB
Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur.
"We see this coinciding with the strength of the dollar and
market bias of slowing Asian economies, in line with
expectations of an easier monetary policy stance ahead,"
Ramanathan added.
RUPEE
Dollar/rupee rose on lingering concern that
proposed tax laws could trigger a selloff in local equities by
foreign funds and as oil importers bought the pair.
"The policy confusion, reform paralysis and growth worries
are all hurting the currency," said a foreign exchange trader
with a foreign bank.
BAHT
Dollar/baht briefly broke through resistance around
30.860, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its
January-February slides.
If the pair ends the day above the retracement and breaches
a 55-day moving average, which stands at 30.879, it may head to
30.980, the rebound high in early February.
The next level would be 31.040-31.060, where a 100-day
moving average and the 50 percent retracement sit.
WON
South Korean importers bought dollar/won and some
interbank speculators added long positions amid worries about a
global economic slowdown.
Some dealers suspected that yen/won demand also
supported dollar/won.
But market players hesitated to chase dollar/won around
1,140 as local exporters sold it there.
The pair had already failed to rise above the level during
the previous two sessions.
"People continue to prefer long positions, but I don't see
many reasons to push it much higher," said a senior foreign bank
dealer in Seoul.
Meanwhile, Scotiabank said Taiwan dollar/won
would rise to 38.8210.
"This is based on our less-than-constructive view on higher
beta Asian currencies during a period of negativity regarding
Chinese growth momentum and a more optimistic outlook on the
U.S.," Scotiabank said in a note.
The cross pair rose edges up to 38.4541.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0735 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 82.70 82.89 +0.23
Sing dlr 1.2575 1.2576 +0.01
Taiwan dlr 29.556 29.570 +0.05
Korean won 1137.20 1135.50 -0.15
Baht 30.84 30.76 -0.28
Peso 43.00 42.94 -0.15
Rupiah 9180.00 9140.00 -0.44
Rupee 51.18 50.78 -0.79
Ringgit 3.0681 3.0626 -0.18
Yuan 6.3087 6.3060 -0.04
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 82.70 76.92 -6.99
Sing dlr 1.2575 1.2969 +3.13
Taiwan dlr 29.556 30.290 +2.48
Korean won 1137.20 1151.80 +1.28
Baht 30.84 31.55 +2.30
Peso 43.00 43.84 +1.95
Rupiah 9180.00 9060.00 -1.31
Rupee 51.18 53.08 +3.71
Ringgit 3.0681 3.1685 +3.27
Yuan 6.3087 6.2940 -0.23
(Additional reporting by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI and Reuters FX
Analyst Krishna Kumar in SYDNEY; Editing by Chris Lewis)
