* FX players build long yuan positions after earlier
scepticism
* Investors turn bearish on won on China, U.S. growth
worries
* More pessimistic on rupee, rupiah
By Jongwoo Cheon and Leonard How
SINGAPORE, March 29 Investors turned slightly
optimistic on the Chinese yuan in the last two weeks as Beijing
is expected to widen the currency's trading band rather than
weakening it, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
But investors scaled back long positions on other emerging
Asian currencies on concerns over China's slowing growth and
worries about the strength of the U.S. economic recovery.
The previous poll published on March 14 indicated investors
have turned bearish on the yuan for the first time in nearly two
years as Beijing appeared to be testing market reaction to a
softening trend in the currency.
In the first half of March, the People's Bank of China let
the yuan's mid-point fixing weaken 0.70 percent against the
dollar, its biggest 11-session loss since the China Foreign
Exchange Trade System, the domestic market, was set up in 1994.
But over the following eight sessions up to Tuesday, the
yuan's mid-point value rose 0.82 percent, the biggest eight
session gain since October 2010. The PBOC set its midpoint at a
record high for three sessions ending Wednesday.
Investors turned bearish on the South Korean won in the last
two weeks and were more pessimistic about the Indian rupee and
the Indonesian rupiah, the latest survey of 15 currency analysts
showed.
They also trimmed long positions in other emerging Asian
currencies such as the Singapore dollar and the Malaysian
ringgit, according to the poll, which was conducted on Wednesday
and Thursday.
Investors had also reduced long bets on the regional
currencies in the prior survey.
The Reuters survey focused on what analysts believe are the
current market positions in nine Asian emerging market
currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won
, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah
, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee,
Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and Thai
baht.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3.
A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long
on dollars. The figures included positions held through
non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).
The findings of the survey are as follows
(positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
29-Mar -0.27 0.45 -0.54 0.37 -0.13 0.79 -0.36 -0.24 -0.10
15-Mar 0.08 -0.28 -0.59 0.28 -0.15 0.35 -0.61 -0.53 -0.41
1-Mar -1.00 -1.15 -1.30 -0.10 -0.54 -0.72 -1.63 -0.59 -1.25
16-Feb -0.98 -0.74 -0.27 -0.35 -0.39 -0.71 -0.61 -0.52 -0.44
2-Feb -1.00 -1.45 -1.56 -0.86 -0.95 -1.50 -1.59 -1.07 N/A
19-Jan -1.18 -1.18 -0.93 -0.43 -0.91 -1.41 -1.09 -0.79 N/A
5-Jan -0.92 0.02 -0.42 0.23 -0.17 1.10 -0.60 0.02 N/A
(Additional reporting by Anooja Debnath; Editing by Kim Coghill)
For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click
Double click on brackets for following items:
Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia
Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah
Singapore dollar Thai baht
Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar
Philippine peso Korean won
SPEED GUIDES
Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All Singapore news All Malaysian news
Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan
Philippines Korea All emerging markets
All foreign exchange news
Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]