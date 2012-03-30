SINGAPORE, March 30 Most emerging Asian currencies rose slightly on Friday as short-term players bought the battered units and on exporter demand, but they are headed for monthly losses on worries about the slowing global economy and higher oil prices. Currencies in the region are likely to remain under pressure in the second quarter on escalating concerns about the global economy, especially China, dealers and analysts said. China's official manufacturing PMI for March due on Sunday will be closely watched for cues on the health of the world's No.2 economy, they added. "The risk reward for Dollar/Asia remains tilted to the upside and the China PMI over the weekend should set the tone," Emmanuel Ng, foreign exchange strategist at OCBC in Singapore. The bank said in a note that emerging Asian currencies are expected to also stay under pressure from inflation risks and less than aggressive net portfolio inflows. Investors continued to slash bets on the regional units in the last two weeks, becoming more bearish on the Indian rupee and the Indonesian rupiah, the worst performers among emerging Asian currencies this month, a Reuters poll on Wednesday showed. The rupee has lost 4.4 percent against the dollar so far this month after enjoying a 8.3 percent rise during the first two months of the year, according to Reuters calculations. Investors also await the outcome of the European Union meeting this weekend to finalise financial aid to the zone's highly indebted countries such as Italy and Spain, but there is discord on the size of the rescue fund. German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday the bloc should not commit more than 800 billion euros in rescue aid, and that money should only be available when countries promise reforms. "It is rotating to other parts of the union... Risk aversion still comes in and out in a volatile manner, thus giving support for the dollar (against Asian currencies)," Enrico Tanuwidjaja, a currency strategist at Maybank in Singapore. Still, most emerging Asian currencies have risen for the quarter on inflows backed by ample liquidity created by monetary policy easing by major central banks. BNP Paribas currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore said the regional units to appreciate gradually in the second quarter as hopes stays alive for another easing by the Federal Reserve. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0330 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 82.06 82.43 +0.45 Sing dlr 1.2567 1.2579 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 29.524 29.582 +0.20 Korean won 1135.00 1136.90 +0.17 Baht 30.84 30.89 +0.15 Peso 42.95 42.97 +0.03 Rupiah 9180.00 9160.00 -0.22 Rupee 51.24 51.39 +0.29 Ringgit 3.0641 3.0670 +0.09 Yuan 6.3001 6.3060 +0.09 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 82.06 76.92 -6.27 Sing dlr 1.2567 1.2969 +3.20 Taiwan dlr 29.524 30.290 +2.59 Korean won 1135.00 1151.80 +1.48 Baht 30.84 31.55 +2.30 Peso 42.95 43.84 +2.07 Rupiah 9180.00 9060.00 -1.31 Rupee 51.24 53.08 +3.59 Ringgit 3.0641 3.1685 +3.41 Yuan 6.3001 6.2940 -0.10 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Ramya Venugopal) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]