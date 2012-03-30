* Rupee down 4 pct vs dlr in March, ringgit falls 2 pct * Won up on exporters, stop-loss dlr selling on Fri * Taiwan dlr gains on financial inflows (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 30 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Friday as short-term players bought the battered units and on exporters' demand, but they were headed for monthly losses in March on worries about the slowing global economy and higher oil prices. Despite losses in recent weeks, most regional currencies looked set for first-quarter gains against the U.S. dollar, with the Indian rupee advancing close to 4 percent, followed closely by the Malaysian ringgit and the Singapore dollar, both up more than 3 percent. The Indonesian rupiah posted the worst performance of the quarter, slipping 1.25 percent, while the Chinese yuan was marginally weaker. Regional currencies in the region are likely to remain under pressure in the second quarter on concerns about the global economy, especially China, dealers and analysts said. China's official manufacturing PMI for March due on Sunday will be closely watched for cues on the health of the world's No.2 economy, they added. "The risk-reward for dollar/Asia remains tilted to the upside and the China PMI over the weekend should set the tone," said Emmanuel Ng, foreign exchange strategist at OCBC in Singapore. "Our base case is still for uncertainty to rule in the coming weeks, so the dollar may continue to sit atop the pile." Inflation risks from higher fuel prices and weaker portfolio inflows could also pressure emerging Asian currencies, the bank said in a note. Investors continued to slash bets on the regional units in the last two weeks, becoming more bearish on the Indian rupee and the Indonesian rupiah, a Reuters poll on Thursday showed. The rupee has lost 4.1 percent against the dollar so far this month after enjoying a 8.3 percent rise during the first two months of the year, according to Reuters calculations. The rupiah has weakened 1.8 percent and the Malaysian ringgit has shed 2.2 percent. Investors were also awaiting the outcome of a European Union meeting on Friday and Saturday to finalise financial aid to the zone's highly indebted countries such as Italy and Spain, but there is discord on the size of the rescue fund. German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday the bloc should not commit more than 800 billion euros in rescue aid, and that money should only be available when countries promise reforms. Greece's Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said on Friday the country was making every effort to avoid a third bailout package but said he could not rule out the need for one. "It is rotating to other parts of the union... Risk aversion still comes in and out in a volatile manner, thus giving support for the dollar (against Asian currencies)," Enrico Tanuwidjaja, a currency strategist at Maybank in Singapore. Still, most emerging Asian currencies rose on the quarter thanks to inflows to the region, backed by ample liquidity created by monetary policy easing by major central banks. BNP Paribas currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore said the regional units would appreciate gradually in the second quarter as hopes stays alive for more easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Barclays does not expect another round of quantitative easing and does not expect the Fed to start hiking interest rates before 2014, although it says longer-term U.S. bond yields are likely to rise gradually. Still, Barclays sees emerging Asian currencies as likely to stay firm as the Fed's policy is still seen accommodative and on global liquidity, Paul Robinson, its head of global FX research, said. "There is a lot of liquidity being pumped into the system by central banks in the U.S., Europe and Japan. But where is that capital go? U.S. still does have issues. Europe has issues," Robinson told some reporters in Singapore. Olivier Desbarres, Barclay's head of FX strategy Asia Pacific ex-Japan, said the recent fears of a hard landing in China's economy appeared to be excessive. "There is no sense of panic because they are letting the currency appreciate," Desbarres said, adding the Beijing would not allow the yuan to appreciate if they were concerned about a severe economic slowdown. WON Dollar/won fell slid as exporters' supplies for month-end settlements prompted stop-loss selling by offshore funds. Those offshore players had such positions as they expected dollar demand linked to local companies' dividend payments to foreign shareholders. The won fell 1.3 percent in March against the dollar. TAIWAN DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar slid on financial inflows, but some local banks bought the pair near 29.500 to add long positions and on behalf of local importers. Investors were also wary of possible intervention by the central bank to defend the level, dealers said. The island's currency dipped 0.3 percent versus the greenback this month. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0755 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 82.15 82.43 +0.34 Sing dlr 1.2563 1.2579 +0.13 Taiwan dlr 29.500 29.582 +0.28 Korean won 1132.90 1136.90 +0.35 Baht 30.79 30.89 +0.31 Peso 42.93 42.97 +0.09 Rupiah 9175.00 9160.00 -0.16 Rupee 51.08 51.39 +0.61 Ringgit 3.0625 3.0670 +0.15 Yuan 6.2999 6.3060 +0.10 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 82.15 76.92 -6.37 Sing dlr 1.2563 1.2969 +3.23 Taiwan dlr 29.500 30.290 +2.68 Korean won 1132.90 1151.80 +1.67 Baht 30.79 31.55 +2.47 Peso 42.93 43.84 +2.13 Rupiah 9175.00 9060.00 -1.25 Rupee 51.08 53.08 +3.92 Ringgit 3.0625 3.1685 +3.46 Yuan 6.2999 6.2940 -0.09 (Additional reporting by Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI; Editing by Kim Coghill)