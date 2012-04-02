SINGAPORE, April 2 The won rose on Monday as Moody's Investors Service upgraded South Korea's ratings outlook, leading gains among emerging Asian currencies, but rises were limited as investors took profits on regional units on sustained caution over China's economy. Investors added positions in emerging Asian currencies after unexpectedly strong China factory data on Sunday eased worries about a severe slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. China's big factories were surprisingly busy in March as a stream of new orders lifted activity to an 11-month high, but credit-constrained smaller manufacturers struggled, suggesting that the economy is still losing steam. Market players were hesitant to chase emerging Asian currencies further, seeing the improvement as largely seasonal. Regional units slid against the dollar in March on worries about a hard landing in China. "(The data) is supporting sentiment. But after today's reaction, investors will turn cautious again waiting for Q1 growth numbers from China," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist for Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. China is scheduled to release first-quarter growth data on April 13. "Risk is asymmetric in that a mild downside surprise could derail the strengthening momentum in Asian assets a lot, while the impact from a mild surprise could be short lived," Cheung added. The won rose after Moody's raised the outlook on South Korea's sovereign credit rating to positive from stable, citing strong and improving fiscal positions and an easing external vulnerability of the banking sector. Enrico Tanuwidjaja, a currency strategist at Maybank in Singapore, said the move was expected to add momentum to buy the won versus the dollar and the yen. The won rose 0.7 percent against the yen. But reflecting the current cautious stance on regional currencies, the South Korean currency failed to breach resistance near 1,127.0 per dollar with the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement at 1,126.8 of its March depreciation. Among other gainers, interbank players and speculators bought the Singapore dollar, but some U.S. banks took profits, limiting its rises, dealers said. The Philippine peso gained on remittance inflows but also saw profit-taking cap the currency's appreciation. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 83.11 82.85 -0.31 Sing dlr 1.2552 1.2583 +0.25 Taiwan dlr 29.482 29.530 +0.16 Korean won 1127.60 1133.00 +0.48 Baht 30.83 30.84 +0.03 Peso 42.81 42.92 +0.27 Rupiah 9165.00 9139.00 -0.28 *Rupee 50.87 50.87 +0.00 Ringgit 3.0545 3.0645 +0.33 Yuan 6.2980 6.2980 +0.00 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 83.11 76.92 -7.45 Sing dlr 1.2552 1.2969 +3.32 Taiwan dlr 29.482 30.290 +2.74 Korean won 1127.60 1151.80 +2.15 Baht 30.83 31.55 +2.34 Peso 42.81 43.84 +2.42 Rupiah 9165.00 9060.00 -1.15 Rupee 50.87 53.08 +4.34 Ringgit 3.0545 3.1685 +3.73 Yuan 6.2980 6.2940 -0.06 * Indian financial markets are closed for the annual closing of bank accounts. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]