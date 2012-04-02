* Won up on offshore funds' stop-loss dlr selling
SINGAPORE, April 2 The South Korean won rose on
Monday as Moody's upgraded South Korea's rating outlook, leading
gains among emerging Asian currencies, but their advance was
capped by profit-taking after strong factory data failed to
completely ease concern over a slowing Chinese economy.
Investors added positions in emerging Asian currencies on
the first business day of the second quarter after unexpectedly
strong China factory data on Sunday addressed worries about a
severe slowdown in the world's second-largest market.
China's big factories were surprisingly busy in March as a
stream of new orders lifted activity to an 11-month high, but
credit-constrained smaller manufacturers struggled, suggesting
that the economy was still losing steam.
Market players were hesitant to chase emerging Asian
currencies further, seeing the improvement as largely seasonal.
"(The data) is supporting sentiment but after today's
reaction investors will be cautious again, waiting for Q1 growth
numbers from China," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist for
Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong.
China is scheduled to release first-quarter growth data on
April 13.
"Risk is asymmetric in that a mild downside surprise could
derail strengthening momentum in Asian assets, although the
impact could be short-lived," Cheung added.
Reflecting the cautious stance on emerging Asian currencies,
the won failed to breach technical resistance.
Investors are keeping an eye on U.S. and Europe factory data
to gauge the health of the global economy.
In March, emerging Asian currencies slid against the dollar
on worries about a hard landing for China and a sluggish euro
zone economy.
WON
Dollar/won fell on stop-loss selling by offshore
players and after Moody's raised its outlook on South Korea's
sovereign credit rating to positive from stable, citing strong
and improving fiscal positions and easing external vulnerability
of the banking sector.
Enrico Tanuwidjaja, a currency strategist at Maybank in
Singapore, said the move was expected to add momentum to buying
of the won versus the dollar and the yen. The won
rose 0.6 percent against the yen.
But dollar/won failed to clear support at 1,126.8, the 50
percent Fibonacci retracement of its March rises, on dollar
demand from importers.
Offshore funds appeared to be maintaining long positions as
they expect dollar bids linked to local corporate dividend
payments to foreign shareholders, dealers said.
"Unless exporters dump the dollar again, dollar/won may stay
around current levels," said a senior foreign bank dealer in
Seoul.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
Interbank names and speculators sold U.S. dollar/Singapore
dollar after the strong China manufacturing data.
Initially, the pair fell to as low as 1.2518, lower than the
61.8 percent retracement of its February-March gains. But market
players including U.S. banks covered short positions.
RUPEE
Help for the Indian rupee may arrive from an
unexpected source - carry traders.
Short-dated implied deposit rates derived from a
currency-swap implied yield on the rupee versus the dollar is
the highest among emerging Asian currencies, at 9 percent,
making the rupee more attractive to offshore investors for carry
trades than regional peers.
The rupee lost 3.7 percent against the dollar last month,
becoming the worst performer among regional units.
The macro view on India is still bearish because of a
widening current account gap and sticky inflation, but for
leveraged investors looking for a good old-fashioned carry, the
rupee may offer the best bet.
Indian currency markets were shut for the annual closing of
bank accounts.
RUPIAH
Dollar/rupiah rose as local investors bought the
pair with dollar supply remaining scarce in domestic markets.
But Indonesian bonds and stocks cheered a parliamentary
decision to reject a government proposal to raise fuel prices,
although lawmakers gave the authority to increase them on
Saturday under certain conditions.
The rupiah is seen supported by DBS Group Holdings Ltd's
purchase of Bank Danamon Indonesia.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0720 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 82.98 82.85 -0.16
Sing dlr 1.2534 1.2583 +0.39
Taiwan dlr 29.479 29.530 +0.17
Korean won 1127.15 1133.00 +0.52
Baht 30.81 30.84 +0.10
Peso 42.74 42.92 +0.42
Rupiah 9165.00 9139.00 -0.28
*Rupee 50.87 50.87 +0.00
Ringgit 3.0515 3.0645 +0.43
*Yuan 6.2980 6.2980 +0.00
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 82.98 76.92 -7.31
Sing dlr 1.2534 1.2969 +3.47
Taiwan dlr 29.479 30.290 +2.75
Korean won 1127.15 1151.80 +2.19
Baht 30.81 31.55 +2.40
Peso 42.74 43.84 +2.57
Rupiah 9165.00 9060.00 -1.15
Rupee 50.87 53.08 +4.34
Ringgit 3.0515 3.1685 +3.83
Yuan 6.2980 6.2940 -0.06
* Indian currency and bond markets were closed for the annual
closing of bank accounts. China's financial markets are also
closed for a holiday.
