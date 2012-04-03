SINGAPORE, April 3 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Tuesday, buoyed by strong manufacturing data from the United States and China, but investors held back from aggressive bets on ongoing caution about global growth. The Indian rupee led gains among its Asian peers on bunched dollar inflows as risk appetite improved, while the South Korean won advanced on stop-loss buying by some foreign funds, dealers said. U.S. manufacturing growth picked up faster than expected, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) data showed on Monday, a day after China released a surprise jump in the country's large factory activity. Risky assets such as shares and Latin American currencies pushed higher, while U.S. stocks hit a four-year high. Backed by the firmer tone, investors cautiously added more positions in emerging Asian currencies, but they held back from taking strong positions on sustained caution over the global economy. "The devil is in the details. In the U.S. ISM, while production is up, new orders edged down," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. Ji said a widening gap between large and smaller companies in China suggested there would not be a broad and durable recovery in manufacturing activity in coming months. "I will be a little cautious as the Q1 Chinese economic data will be weaker than in the preceding quarter. I will be more confident in buying Asia ex-Japan currencies coming into the second quarter when the cyclical outlook turns a little better," he added. Investors are eyeing China's first-quarter growth data next week. Before that, U.S. job data on Friday and the Federal Reserve's minutes of March 13 meeting later on Tuesday will be a focus. Investors were unlikely to build up long-term positions until they had a clearer view on the global economy, analysts and dealers said. "There are some bets being put back on risk. But it is a short-term play still with no long-term trend at the moment," said BNP Paribas currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore. "If you are trading the markets now, it would be foolish to expect a break out just yet," she said. The won and the Taiwan dollar also gave up some of early gains on Tuesday on demand from regional importers for dollars. The South Korean currency is seen pressured by dollar bids linked to local companies' dividend payments to foreign shareholders. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 81.92 82.07 +0.18 Sing dlr 1.2509 1.2532 +0.18 Taiwan dlr 29.466 29.506 +0.14 Korean won 1123.10 1127.90 +0.43 Baht 30.78 30.84 +0.19 Peso 42.65 42.69 +0.09 Rupiah 9152.00 9135.00 -0.19 Rupee 50.57 50.87 +0.59 Ringgit 3.0465 3.0550 +0.28 *Yuan 6.2980 6.2980 +0.00 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 81.92 76.92 -6.11 Sing dlr 1.2509 1.2969 +3.68 Taiwan dlr 29.466 30.290 +2.80 Korean won 1123.10 1151.80 +2.56 Baht 30.78 31.55 +2.50 Peso 42.65 43.84 +2.79 Rupiah 9152.00 9060.00 -1.01 Rupee 50.57 53.08 +4.96 Ringgit 3.0465 3.1685 +4.00 Yuan 6.2980 6.2940 -0.06 * China's financial markets are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI, Ye-na Park in SEOUL, Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI; Editing by Richard Pullin) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]