* Inflows lift rupee; won up on stop-loss buying * But caution on global econ caps gains * Ringgit tests resistance near 3.04 vs dlr (Adds detail, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 3 The Indian rupee and the South Korean won led gains among their regional peers on Tuesday, hitting two-week highs on strong manufacturing data from the United States and China, though ongoing caution over global growth limited their climb. The rupee started its first session of the new financial year on a firm footing thanks to bunched dollar inflows after a three-day weekend, while the won rose on stop-loss buying from offshore funds. U.S. manufacturing growth is picking up faster than expected, data showed on Monday, a day after China announced a surprise jump in activity at its large factories. That pushed up riskier assets such as shares and Latin American currencies on Monday, with U.S. stocks marking a four-year peak. But investors were cautious about spending too much on Asian currencies due to lingering doubts over the state of the global economy. "The devil is in the details. In the U.S. (data), while production was up, new orders edged down," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. Ji also said a widening gap between large and smaller companies in China suggested there would not be a sustained recovery in manufacturing activity in coming months. "I am a little cautious as Q1 Chinese economic data will be weaker than in the preceding quarter. I will be more confident in buying Asia ex-Japan currencies coming into the second quarter when the cyclical outlook turns a little better." Investors are focusing on China's first-quarter growth data next week, though they are also eyeing U.S. job data on Friday and the minutes of the Federal Reserve's March 13 meeting, released on Tuesday. "There are some bets being put back on risk. But it is a short-term play still with no long-term trend at the moment," said BNP Paribas currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore. "If you are trading the markets now, it would be foolish to expect a break out just yet." Emerging Asian currencies weakened in March on worries about a slowing global economy, especially a possible hard landing in China. But they have appreciated so far this year and their long-term outlook stays bright, given ample liquidity provided by major central banks' policy easing, market participants said. Indeed, some dealers said investors should buy regional units on dips. "Risk sentiment is brighter in the new month. I see no point to be long dollar/Asia," said a senior Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur. "Asian currencies will gain about 5 percent by the year-end if we don't have any disasters." WON Dollar/won fell to 1,121.6, the lowest since March 20, breaking through a Fibonacci support level on stop-loss selling by offshore funds and local interbank players. Some offshore model funds dumped the pair when it broke 1,123, near the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its March rise, at 1,123.3, dealers said. Custodian banks sold dollar/won and some exporters joined the sales, they added. It may head to 1,118.9, the 76.4 percent retracement, although it has minor support at 1,120.5, the low of March 20. Dollar/won is seen falling to 1,113.6, its March 9 low, if it clearly breaks the 76.4 percent level and its 200-day moving average, which currently stands at 1,118.1. RUPEE Dollar/rupee dropped as far as 50.51, its lowest since March 21, according to Reuters data. The pair is unlikely to fall much further, however, due to a widening current account deficit. India's balance of payments fell into negative territory in the December quarter for the first time in three years. "Good amount of inflows are there," said a currency trader with a foreign bank. "There is support for the dollar around 50.40 and we could see a move back to 50.80." RINGGIT Interbank players sold dollar/ringgit and the pair tested support near 3.0400. U.S. banks added to shorts on a break below 3.0500, while stale longs were stopped out at 3.0450. Short-covering ahead of 3.0400 limited slides. Dollar/ringgit has a 55-day moving average at 3.0418 and the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its February-March rise is at 3.0408. Once the support zone is cleared, it may head to the 61.8 percent retracement at 3.0291. TAIWAN DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar dipped as foreign banks sold the pair. But Taiwanese importers bought on dips and local stocks fell, making other players hesitant to sell. Local dealers do not expect the pair to fall much further due to a lack of momentum in the island's stocks. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0730 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 82.03 82.07 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.2512 1.2532 +0.16 Taiwan dlr 29.456 29.506 +0.17 Korean won 1121.95 1127.90 +0.53 Baht 30.75 30.84 +0.29 Peso 42.71 42.69 -0.05 Rupiah 9142.00 9135.00 -0.08 Rupee 50.55 50.87 +0.63 Ringgit 3.0455 3.0550 +0.31 *Yuan 6.2980 6.2980 +0.00 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 82.03 76.92 -6.23 Sing dlr 1.2512 1.2969 +3.65 Taiwan dlr 29.456 30.290 +2.83 Korean won 1121.95 1151.80 +2.66 Baht 30.75 31.55 +2.60 Peso 42.71 43.84 +2.65 Rupiah 9142.00 9060.00 -0.90 Rupee 50.55 53.08 +5.00 Ringgit 3.0455 3.1685 +4.04 Yuan 6.2980 6.2940 -0.06 * China's financial markets are closed for a holiday. 