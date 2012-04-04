SINGAPORE, April 4 Emerging Asian currencies slid against the dollar on Wednesday as investors covered short positions in the greenback on dwindling hopes for more policy stimulus by the Federal Reserve and further regional inflows. Regional units also tracked a weaker Australian dollar with the growth currency hitting a 11-week low on the country's surprise trade deficit for February. Fed policymakers have backed away from the need for another round of monetary stimulus as the U.S. economy gradually improves, minutes of its March meeting showed on Tuesday. "Asia ex-Japan FX are now at the cusp of pricing in the risk of no more QE3 and we see risk of Asia ex-Japan FX coming off," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, regional rates and foreign exchange strategist at CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur, referring to another round of quantitative easing. Ramanathan said any move towards normalcy of Fed monetary policy could "shut the door on free flows of dollar liquidity, which points towards some form of correction due for global equities." Emerging Asian currencies fell in March as solid U.S. data eased hopes for more steps by the Fed while worries grew about a slowing global economy, especially in China. "With little backing from portfolio flows, we think Asian FX may remain vulnerable to discretionary USD volatility," said Emmanuel Ng, foreign exchange strategist at OCBC in Singapore. Investors took profits from emerging Asian currencies amid the sluggish mood, after rises earlier this week on solid U.S. and China manufacturing data. The South Korean won also came under pressure from local importers' dollar bids and the Thai baht suffered from selling by local banks and corporates. Investors were also keeping an eye on a Spain bond sale with the borrowing costs of Europe's fourth largest economy likely to jump. The government plans to raise up to 3.5 billion euros in three bonds later in the day. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 82.73 82.81 +0.10 Sing dlr 1.2564 1.2557 -0.06 *Taiwan dlr 29.450 29.480 +0.10 Korean won 1127.30 1121.80 -0.49 Baht 30.96 30.80 -0.52 Peso 42.81 42.69 -0.27 Rupiah 9150.00 9125.00 -0.27 Rupee 50.97 50.70 -0.53 Ringgit 3.0600 3.0475 -0.41 *Yuan 6.2980 6.2980 +0.00 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 82.73 76.92 -7.03 Sing dlr 1.2564 1.2969 +3.22 Taiwan dlr 29.450 30.290 +2.85 Korean won 1127.30 1151.80 +2.17 Baht 30.96 31.55 +1.91 Peso 42.81 43.84 +2.42 Rupiah 9150.00 9060.00 -0.98 Rupee 50.97 53.08 +4.15 Ringgit 3.0600 3.1685 +3.55 Yuan 6.2980 6.2940 -0.06 * Financial markets in China and Taiwan are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Ye-na Park in SEOUL and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]