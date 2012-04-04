* Won down on dlr short-covering, importers * SNB has bought S.Korean bonds since late March -source * Baht falls on sales by local banks, corporates (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 4 Emerging Asian currencies slipped against the dollar on Wednesday as investors covered short positions in the greenback on dwindling chances for more policy stimulus by the Federal Reserve and for fresh regional inflows. Regional units also tracked a weaker Australian dollar with the growth currency hitting an 11-week low on the country's surprise trade deficit for February. Fed policymakers have backed away from considering another round of monetary stimulus as the U.S. economy gradually improves, minutes of their March meeting showed on Tuesday. "Asia ex-Japan FX are now at the cusp of pricing in the risk of no more QE3," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, regional rates and foreign exchange strategist at CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur, referring to another round of quantitative easing. Ramanathan said any move towards normalcy of Fed monetary policy could "shut the door on free flows of dollar liquidity, which points towards some form of correction due for global equities." Emerging Asian currencies fell in March as solid U.S. data eased hopes for more steps by the Fed while worries grew about a slowing global economy, especially in China. "With little backing from portfolio flows, we think Asian FX may remain vulnerable to discretionary USD volatility," said Emmanuel Ng, foreign exchange strategist at OCBC in Singapore. On Wednesday, investors took profits from emerging Asian currencies amid the sluggish mood, after rises earlier this week on solid U.S. and China manufacturing data. But some dealers said regional units are likely to keep finding support from inflows. In March, foreign investors boosted their South Korean bond holdings to a record high, data showed. "Initially, I had expected dollar/Asia to rise much higher, but markets stayed heavy. That indicates Asia still has inflows," said a senior Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur. Investors were keeping an eye on a Spanish bond offering, with the borrowing costs for Europe's fourth largest economy likely to jump. The government plans to raise up to 3.5 billion euros later in the day. WON Dollar/won rose on short-covering and South Korean importers' demand for payments. Custodian banks also bought the pair as market players expect dollar-demand that's linked to local companies' dividend payments to foreign shareholders. But local exporters took the rises as chances to sell dollars for settlements, while dealers saw potential dollar-offers related to POSCO's stake sales in three local companies. POSCO has offered stakes in SK Telecom, Hana Financial Group and KB Financial Group to raise a possible combined 585 billion Korean won ($521.46 million), IFR reported on Tuesday. The market is expected to see a supply of about $270 million linked to the deal, according to Reuters calculations. Meanwhile, the Swiss central bank (SNB) has been buying South Korean bonds since late March, market sources in Seoul said. "SNB have bought S.Korean bonds little by little since late last month. It kept coming this week too," said a bond market source. BAHT Dollar/baht jumped as local banks and companies chased the pair with a break above 30.90. As the pair cleared the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement at 30.86 of January-February slides, dollar/baht may head to 31.04-31.06 where a 100-day moving average and the 50% retracement sit. Dollar/baht also has the top of the daily Ichimoku cloud near 31.06, implying the level would be a resistance. Some members of Thailand's monetary policy committee expressed concerns over inflation, minutes of the March 21 policy meeting showed. RINGGIT Dollar/ringgit rose on short-covering by local interbank players. The pair found more support as the Australian dollar lost ground after release of the Australia trade data, dealers said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0710 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 82.75 82.81 +0.07 Sing dlr 1.2567 1.2557 -0.08 *Taiwan dlr 29.450 29.480 +0.10 Korean won 1128.94 1121.80 -0.63 Baht 30.96 30.80 -0.52 Peso 42.82 42.69 -0.30 Rupiah 9150.00 9125.00 -0.27 Rupee 51.06 50.70 -0.71 Ringgit 3.0605 3.0475 -0.42 *Yuan 6.2980 6.2980 +0.00 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 82.75 76.92 -7.05 Sing dlr 1.2567 1.2969 +3.20 Taiwan dlr 29.450 30.290 +2.85 Korean won 1128.94 1151.80 +2.02 Baht 30.96 31.55 +1.91 Peso 42.82 43.84 +2.38 Rupiah 9150.00 9060.00 -0.98 Rupee 51.06 53.08 +3.96 Ringgit 3.0605 3.1685 +3.53 Yuan 6.2980 6.2940 -0.06 * Financial markets in China and Taiwan were closed for holidays. 