SINGAPORE, April 5 Emerging Asian currencies were mixed on Thursday despite renewed worries about the euro zone debt problems and as investors cut dollar holdings versus regional units after private data showed China's service sector grew again in March. The Taiwan dollar edged down on stock outflows with concerns over government discussions on a possible tax on stock profits, while the South Korean won turned higher on exporters demand for settlements. Market players squared short-positions in emerging Asian currencies before the Good Friday holiday when many regional markets are closed and the release of key U.S. job data. Most emerging Asian currencies started the day on a slightly weaker tone after a poor Spanish bond auction reignited concerns about funding difficulties for weaker euro zone countries. On Wednesday, Spain's borrowing costs jumped as this week's tough budget failed to calm investors' nerves about the country's finances. "The euro risk, along with smaller chances for Fed's QE3, may hurt Asia-ex Japan currencies more in short term," said Enrico Tanuwidjaja, a currency strategist at Maybank in Singapore. Dwindling chances of another round of bond-buying programme by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is seen as reducing inflows to Asia, have put pressure on regional units. "But our base case is for more sustained appreciation (in Asia ex-Japan currencies) in the second half of this year along with a U.S. recovery. Once the recovery sets in, the dollar would weaken eventually. China's figure is not so bad either and a hard landing could be avoided," Tanuwidjaja said. China's fast-growing services sector expanded again in March as business confidence hit an 11-month high, a HSBC survey earlier showed. Investors are keeping an eye on U.S. March nonfarm payroll data due on Friday. The report from the U.S. Labor Department is expected to show a gain of 203,000 jobs last month, including a rise in private payrolls of 218,000. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 82.20 82.46 +0.32 Sing dlr 1.2574 1.2593 +0.15 Taiwan dlr 29.488 29.480 -0.03 Korean won 1128.30 1129.50 +0.11 Baht 30.98 30.97 -0.05 *Peso 42.80 42.80 +0.00 Rupiah 9150.00 9135.00 -0.16 *Rupee 51.11 51.06 -0.11 Ringgit 3.0625 3.0650 +0.08 Yuan 6.3081 6.2980 -0.16 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 82.20 76.92 -6.43 Sing dlr 1.2574 1.2969 +3.14 Taiwan dlr 29.488 30.290 +2.72 Korean won 1128.30 1151.80 +2.08 Baht 30.98 31.55 +1.84 Peso 42.80 43.84 +2.43 Rupiah 9150.00 9060.00 -0.98 Rupee 51.11 53.08 +3.85 Ringgit 3.0625 3.1685 +3.46 Yuan 6.3081 6.2940 -0.22 * Financial markets in India and Philippines are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by ) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI] (Editing by Michael Perry)