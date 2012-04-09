SINGAPORE, April 9 Emerging Asian currencies slid on Monday as weaker-than-expected U.S. payrolls data caused investors to cut holdings in riskier assets, although regional units found support with hopes growing again for more policy stimulus by the Federal Reserve to boost the economy. U.S. jobs growth slowed to 120,000 positions last month, the smallest increase since October, Labor Department data showed on Friday, casting some doubt over the health of the world's top economy. [ID:ID:nL2E8F6254] That hit Asian stocks. Investors also reduced holdings in emerging Asian currencies before China's first quarter economic growth figures later this week, while covering short-yen positions versus the South Korean won. "I expect Asian currencies to be weaker this week as China data this week will continue to weigh on riskier currencies," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX Research at Maybank in Singapore. Softer growth in the world's second-largest economy is likely to push regional currencies below technical support, he said. China's economy was forecast to have expand 8.3 percent in the first quarter from a year ago, a Reuters poll showed. The data is scheduled to be announced on Friday. Supaat said hopes for another bond-buying programme by the Fed may provide some relief for emerging Asian currencies, but he did not see a high possibility of further easing yet, adding that "U.S. data is still positive." The South Korean won slid as offshore funds covered short-yen positions and on expected dollar demand linked to local companies' dividend payments to foreign shareholders. Investors were also wary of rising geopolitical tensions in the peninsula as North Korea had readied a rocket for a launch this week. But the local unit found support around 1,140 per dollar as the country's exporters did not miss the chance to buy it on dips. The Malaysian ringgit fell, but it recovered some initial losses as it faced a technical support zone at 3.0755-3.0782 versus the U.S. currency. The Singapore dollar erased its earlier slide as speculators and macro funds bought the city-state's currency against the euro and the Australian dollar . CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 81.40 81.62 +0.27 Sing dlr 1.2605 1.2603 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.536 29.562 +0.09 Korean won 1137.40 1131.70 -0.50 *Baht 30.97 31.01 +0.13 *Peso 42.80 42.80 +0.00 Rupiah 9160.00 9105.00 -0.60 Rupee 51.37 51.06 -0.61 Ringgit 3.0710 3.0625 -0.28 Yuan 6.3070 6.3063 -0.01 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 81.40 76.92 -5.51 Sing dlr 1.2605 1.2969 +2.89 Taiwan dlr 29.536 30.290 +2.55 Korean won 1137.40 1151.80 +1.27 Baht 30.97 31.55 +1.87 Peso 42.80 43.84 +2.43 Rupiah 9160.00 9060.00 -1.09 Rupee 51.37 53.08 +3.33 Ringgit 3.0710 3.1685 +3.17 Yuan 6.3070 6.2940 -0.21 * Financial markets in the Philippines and Thailand are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]