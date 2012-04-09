* Won down on yen-short covering; exporters limit slides * Ringgit down, but finds support at 3.0755-3.0782/dlr * Sing dlr recovers losses on demand against Aussie, euro (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 9 Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Monday after weaker-than-expected U.S. payroll data prompted investors to cut holdings of riskier assets, though regional units found support from revived hopes for more policy stimulus by the Federal Reserve. Investors also trimmed positions in emerging Asian currencies before China's first quarter economic growth figures later this week, while covering short-yen positions versus the South Korean won. "I expect Asian currencies to be weaker this week as China data will continue to weigh on riskier currencies," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX Research at Maybank in Singapore. Softer growth in the world's second-largest economy is likely to push regional currencies below technical support, he said. China's economy likely expanded 8.3 percent in the first quarter from a year ago, the slowest in nearly three years, a Reuters poll showed. The data is scheduled to be announced on Friday. Supaat said hopes for another bond-buying programme by the Fed may provide some relief for emerging Asian currencies, but he did not see a high possibility of further easing yet, adding that U.S. data "is still positive." U.S. job growth slowed to 120,000 positions last month, the smallest increase since October, Labor Department data showed on Friday, casting some doubt over the health of the world's top economy. "The U.S. economy remains on a steady recovery profile, albeit less strong than what the Fed and the market would prefer," said Emmanuel Ng, foreign exchange strategist at OCBC in Singapore. "So for now, a perception of increased potential for QE remains on the cards," Ng said. WON Dollar/won rose on stop-loss yen/won buying among short-term offshore funds and expected dollar-demand linked to South Korean companies' dividend payments to foreign shareholders. Yen/won gained as much as 1 percent to 13.9975, the highest since Feb 28. Investors were wary of rising geopolitical tensions in the peninsula as North Korea readies a rocket for a launch this week. But many market players looked to sell dollar/won on rallies, especially around 1,140, where local exporters were lined to unload the pair, dealers said. Despite worries about U.S. economy and North Korea, foreigners sold just a net 66.0 billion won ($58.55 million) worth of stocks, while absorbing a net 1.22 trillion won in the three-year treasury bond futures. "The 1,138-1,140 is my level to short dollar/won," said an offshore dealer. Meanwhile, investors are keeping an eye on dividend-linked flows. KT Corp and Shinhan Financial Group are set to pay 252.5 billion won and 217.1 billion won to foreign shareholders, respectively, on Friday, according to Reuters calculations. RINGGIT Dollar/ringgit rose on risk aversion, but the pair found resistance at 3.0755-3.0782. The pair has a 200-day moving average at 3.0755 and the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement at 3.0782 of its March-April slides. Its previous high of 3.0780 on March 29 is also seen reinforcing the resistance zone. SINGAPORE DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar gained but erased most of initial gains as speculators and macro funds sold euro/Singapore dollar and Australian dollar/Singapore dollar. U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar also has technical resistance at 1.2629-1.2644. The pair has the 61.8 percent retracement at 1.2629 of its March-April declines with its previous high of March 26 at 1.2644. 