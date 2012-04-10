SINGAPORE, April 10 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Tuesday with China's trade data easing worries about a hard landing in the world's No.2 economy, but gains were limited before regional central bank policy meetings and release of data. The South Korean won underperformed most regional peers on sustained worries about North Korea's plans to launch a rocket this month in defiance of international condemnation. China swung to a surprise trade surplus of $5.35 billion in March, suggesting the economy may be able to secure a soft landing. Still, investors took profits from gains in emerging Asian currencies ahead of China's growth data due out on Friday. "I don't expect the single month's exports number can boost Asian currencies much ahead of Friday," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist for Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. "The market is still clouded with a number of issues this week." In addition to China's first-quarter growth data, central banks in Singapore and South Korea are scheduled to hold policy meetings on Friday and Bank Indonesia will meet on Thursday. South Korea holds parliamentary elections on Wednesday. Worries about slowing global growth are also expected to weigh on emerging Asian currencies which fell on Monday after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data. Investors are keeping an eye on this week's speeches by Federal Reserve officials for clues about more stimulus measures. But Credit Agricole's Cheung doubted how much emerging Asian currencies could rise from possible further bond-buying by the Fed. "Liquidity had come in search of high yields because of low interest rates in the U.S., but there is not much downside for USD rates. So this time round, Asia may not benefit much from liquidity," she said. Among gainers in emerging Asia, the baht found support from Japanese players. The bids appeared to be related to insurance payments, dealers said. The won gave up most of its earlier gains as local interbank players covered short-dollar positions after a Pentagon spokesman said U.S. and South Korean defence ministers regarded North Korea's planned rocket launch as a "serious provocation". South Korean importers also bought dollars for payments. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0405 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 81.63 81.49 -0.17 Sing dlr 1.2595 1.2618 +0.18 Taiwan dlr 29.512 29.568 +0.19 Korean won 1137.70 1138.20 +0.04 Baht 30.94 31.01 +0.23 Peso 42.79 42.80 +0.02 Rupiah 9165.00 9140.00 -0.27 Rupee 51.14 51.14 +0.00 Ringgit 3.0670 3.0715 +0.15 Yuan 6.3081 6.3085 +0.01 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 81.63 76.92 -5.77 Sing dlr 1.2595 1.2969 +2.97 Taiwan dlr 29.512 30.290 +2.64 Korean won 1137.70 1151.80 +1.24 Baht 30.94 31.55 +1.97 Peso 42.79 43.84 +2.45 Rupiah 9165.00 9060.00 -1.15 Rupee 51.14 53.08 +3.79 Ringgit 3.0670 3.1685 +3.31 Yuan 6.3081 6.2940 -0.22 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano and Saikat Chatterjee in HONG KONG; Editing by Nick Macfie) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]