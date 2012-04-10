* N.Korea says to complete rocket launch preparation by Tues * Baht up on possible insurance inflows from Japanese names (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 10 Most emerging Asian currencies turned lower on Tuesday, hurt by weaker-than-expected China import growth while the won came under more pressure after North Korea said a planned long-range rocket launch would go ahead as planned. Regional units initially rose as China swung to a higher-than-expected trade surplus, but the focus soon shifted to the slower-than-expected import growth, encouraging market players to take profits on those earlier gains. Investors were also hesitant to chase regional currencies higher ahead of China's growth data due out on Friday, which is likely to show the slowest quarter of growth in nearly three years and ahead of policy meetings by Asian central banks. "I don't expect the single month's exports number can boost Asian currencies much ahead of Friday," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist for Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. "The market is still clouded with a number of issues this week." Asian currencies had fallen on Monday after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data stoked worries about slowing global growth. Central banks in Singapore and South Korea are scheduled to hold policy meetings on Friday and Bank Indonesia will meet on Thursday. In addition, South Korea holds parliamentary elections on Wednesday. Investors are also keeping an eye on this week's speeches by Federal Reserve officials for clues about more stimulus measures. But Credit Agricole's Cheung said there were doubts about whether possible further bond-buying by the Federal Reserve would actually lift Asian currencies substantially. "Liquidity had come in search of high yields because of low interest rates in the U.S., but there is not much downside for USD rates. So this time round, Asia may not benefit much from liquidity," she said. WON Dollar/won rose as investors kept covering short positions on escalating worries about North Korea's rocket launch this month. The reclusive country will complete preparation to launch a long-range rocket by the end of Tuesday, an official said. One-month and one-year dollar/won non-deliverable forwards hit session highs. BAHT Dollar/baht slid on sales by Japanese players, which appeared to be insurance-linked inflows, dealers said. Some traders said Japanese investors had a fair amount of sell orders lined up around 31.060, which is near its April 4 high and is the top of its daily Ichimoku cloud. Its 100-day moving average lies at 31.037. But onshore investors bought the pair on dips saying some dealers believed insurance-related inflows were almost completed. Thai importers were also buyers, market players said. SINGAPORE DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar edged down on speculation that Singapore's central bank might tighten monetary policy this week and on hopes that more buying of Singapore bonds would emerge. But the pair later recovered most of the lost ground as investors covered short positions. RINGGIT Dollar/ringgit turned higher on short-covering as the euro and the Australian dollar retreated. Market players largely ignored data showing Malaysia's February exports rose more than expected. Earlier, dollar/ringgit fell to as low as 3.0590, a notch higher than 3.0585, which is the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its gains this month. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0745 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 81.06 81.49 +0.53 Sing dlr 1.2608 1.2618 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 29.522 29.568 +0.16 Korean won 1139.50 1138.20 -0.11 Baht 30.93 31.01 +0.26 Peso 42.84 42.80 -0.09 Rupiah 9170.00 9140.00 -0.33 Rupee 51.29 51.14 -0.29 Ringgit 3.0750 3.0715 -0.11 Yuan 6.3122 6.3085 -0.06 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 81.06 76.92 -5.11 Sing dlr 1.2608 1.2969 +2.86 Taiwan dlr 29.522 30.290 +2.60 Korean won 1139.50 1151.80 +1.08 Baht 30.93 31.55 +2.00 Peso 42.84 43.84 +2.33 Rupiah 9170.00 9060.00 -1.20 Rupee 51.29 53.08 +3.49 Ringgit 3.0750 3.1685 +3.04 Yuan 6.3122 6.2940 -0.29 (Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano and Saikat Chatterjee in HONG KONG and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]