SINGAPORE, April 11 Most emerging Asian currencies retreated on Wednesday as investors continued to reduce risk exposure, with concerns over a global economic slowdown and debt restructuring in euro zone economies clouding the outlook for regional units. The won remained under pressure on sustained geopolitical tensions on the Korean peninsula over the North's rocket launch plan.. One-month dollar/won non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) hovered around a three-month high, although South Korean financial markets were closed for parliamentary elections. Spanish bond yields jumped to 6 percent, while German bund yields were the lowest in history on Tuesday as doubts over global growth increased worries about the fragility of peripheral euro zone economies. Asian stocks were also hit. Dealers and analysts said concern over a sluggish world economy and the euro zone's debt problems were likely to continue to weigh on emerging Asian currencies. "I expect them to fall further. Any intervention (by Asian central banks) will only slow weakening, not reverse it. Global risk-off seems to be the major driver," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotia Capital in Hong Kong. Tihanyi said the won and the Indian rupee were more vulnerable to global risk aversion. On North Korea, he added: "We'll have to see how this rocket issue shakes out. Any decision by the north to thumb its nose at the international community will hurt the won." Earlier, one-month dollar/won NDFs rose 0.2 percent to a session high of 1,150.0, also the previous session's high and the highest since Jan. 18. But investors are cautious over possible dollar-selling intervention by the foreign exchange authorities with talk of official selling of dollar/won NDFs in New York overnight. Short positions in the won taken on political risks are often unwound quickly. "I see the current (dollar/won) levels as good to sell. I will sell the pair once the north launches with a strategy of 'buy on rumour and sell on fact'," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul. Still, emerging Asian currencies may find some relief from inflows to the region, some dealers said. The Singapore dollar and the Taiwan dollar slightly gained on such expectations. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 80.74 80.67 -0.09 Sing dlr 1.2604 1.2617 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 29.526 29.570 +0.15 *Korean won 1145.45 1139.60 -0.51 Baht 30.96 30.95 -0.03 Peso 42.77 42.84 +0.16 Rupiah 9175.00 9145.00 -0.33 Rupee 51.52 51.48 -0.09 *Ringgit 3.0645 3.0730 +0.28 Yuan 6.3091 6.3115 +0.04 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 80.74 76.92 -4.73 Sing dlr 1.2604 1.2969 +2.90 Taiwan dlr 29.526 30.290 +2.59 Korean won 1145.45 1151.80 +0.55 Baht 30.96 31.55 +1.91 Peso 42.77 43.84 +2.50 Rupiah 9175.00 9060.00 -1.25 Rupee 51.52 53.08 +3.03 Ringgit 3.0645 3.1685 +3.39 Yuan 6.3091 6.2940 -0.24 * Financial markets in Malaysia and South Korea are closed for a holiday and parliamentary elections. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)