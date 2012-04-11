* Specs, leveraged buy Sing dlr; MAS seen keeping policy * One-mth dlr/won NDFs near 3-mth high (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 11 The Singapore dollar and the Taiwan dollar rose on Wednesday, led by hopes for more inflows, and some other emerging Asian currencies strengthened, although the outlook for regional units stayed dim on renewed worries about global growth and Europe. The won remained under pressure on sustained geopolitical tensions on the Korean peninsula over the North's plan to launch a rocket. Spanish bond yields jumped to 6 percent, while German bund yields were the lowest in history on Tuesday as doubts over global growth increased worries about the fragility of peripheral euro zone economies. Asian shares fell for a third consecutive session and European stocks were likely to extend their slide. Dealers and analysts said concern over a sluggish world economy and the euro zone's debt problems were likely to keep weighing on emerging Asian currencies. The Asian Development Bank said emerging Asian economies were set to cool this year before rebounding in 2013. Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotia Capital in Hong Kong, said he expects emerging Asian currencies to fall further. "Any intervention (by Asian central banks) will only slow weakening, not reverse it. Global risk-off seems to be the major driver," he said. Tihanyi said the won and the Indian rupee were more vulnerable to global risk aversion. Emerging Asian currencies have slid this week after weaker-than-expected data from the world's two biggest economies - the United States and China. The U.S. job creations in March missed market expectations, while China's import growth also disappointed investors. Still, emerging Asian currencies may find some relief from inflows to the region, some dealers said. Earlier, sources said the Bank of Japan will consider easing monetary policy at its next rate meeting on April 27 by boosting government bond purchases under its asset-buying programme. Emerging Asian currencies had benefited from the BOJ's surprising stimulus in February as it prompted investors to buy the higher-yielding units with the cheap yen. SINGAPORE DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar started the day higher on global risk-off sentiment but turned lower on continued selling from speculators and leveraged names. Some players bet on a surprise tightening by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Friday. That weighed on the pair, while inflow hopes linked to initial public offerings added to pressure, dealers said. The MAS is widely expected to keep monetary policy on hold and allow the local dollar to rise at a "modest and gradual" pace against other currencies to help combat persistent inflationary pressures. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) recommended a long Singapore dollar trade versus a weighted yen/euro/U.S. dollar/British pound basket through six month forwards to hedge a possibly more hawkish tone from MAS. CBA expects the MAS to keep its current stance and policy slope this week, but it says continued elevation in both headline and core inflation points to gains in the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (NEER) in coming months. TAIWAN DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar dipped on foreign inflows despite global risk-off sentiment, while trading was very thin. Traders also saw foreign investors' outflows and Taiwanese importers bought the pair. Investors will be watching the finance ministry's announcement on stock investment tax, due on Thursday, but foreign investors see the impact as small, dealers said. The island's currency is also seen benefiting from global liquidity, they added. WON One-month dollar/won non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) in offshore markets hovered around a three-month high as North Korea rejected international protests over its planned long-range rocket launch. Pyongyang said that it was injecting fuel, meaning blast-off could be as early as Thursday. South Korean financial markets were closed for parliamentary elections, but demand from Japanese and European players in offshore markets supported the NDFs, dealers said. "We'll have to see how this rocket issue shakes out. Any decision by the North to thumb its nose at the international community will hurt the won," said Scotia's Tihanyi. But investors are cautious over possible dollar-selling intervention by the foreign exchange authorities with talk of official selling of dollar/won NDFs in New York overnight. Short positions in the won which are built on political risks are often unwound quickly. "I see the current (dollar/won) levels as good to sell. I will sell the pair once the North launches with a strategy of 'buy on rumor and sell on fact'," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0730 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 80.74 80.67 -0.09 Sing dlr 1.2592 1.2617 +0.20 Taiwan dlr 29.522 29.570 +0.16 Korean won 1142.95 1139.60 -0.29 Baht 30.92 30.95 +0.10 Peso 42.75 42.84 +0.21 Rupiah 9170.00 9145.00 -0.27 Rupee 51.49 51.48 -0.02 Ringgit 3.0645 3.0730 +0.28 Yuan 6.3091 6.3115 +0.04 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 80.74 76.92 -4.73 Sing dlr 1.2592 1.2969 +2.99 Taiwan dlr 29.522 30.290 +2.60 Korean won 1142.95 1151.80 +0.77 Baht 30.92 31.55 +2.04 Peso 42.75 43.84 +2.55 Rupiah 9170.00 9060.00 -1.20 Rupee 51.49 53.08 +3.10 Ringgit 3.0645 3.1685 +3.39 Yuan 6.3091 6.2940 -0.24 * Financial markets in Malaysia and South Korea are closed for a holiday and parliamentary elections. 