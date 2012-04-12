SINGAPORE, April 12 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Thursday as comments from a European Central Bank official and strong Australian job data eased worries about risks to global growth, but caution before regional central banks' meetings limited gains. The South Korean won failed to benefit, however, hitting a three-month low against the dollar as geopolitical tensions rise over North Korea's plan to launch a rocket. Investors also hesitated to add to positions in emerging Asian currencies ahead of China's first-quarter economic growth data due on Friday. But some dealers and analysts said regional units appeared to have priced in a slowdown in China to some degree. The world's second-largest economy is forecast to have grown 8.3 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed. "If growth is higher than 7 percent, that should be OK," said BNP Paribas currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore, adding emerging Asian currencies would not be hit too hard if the growth figure is above that level. Emerging Asian currencies and other riskier assets have been under pressure from worries about a sluggish global economy, especially easing growth in China. The World Bank lowered its forecast for China's 2012 economic growth to 8.2 percent from 8.4 percent previously, reinforcing the view that China is set for its slowest annual growth in a decade. Still, few analysts and dealers see possibilities of a hard landing yet. "The Chinese data on Friday is likely to outperform market expectations, providing some lift to Asia ex-Japan currencies, in my view," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. Ji picked the Singapore dollar as the main beneficiary, especially before the city-state's central bank meeting on Friday. Indonesian central bank meets on Thursday and the Bank of Korea is also scheduled to hold a policy meeting on Friday. "The Singapore dollar is definitely one as the MAS position is due," he said, referring to the Monetary Authority of Singapore. "Market positioning ahead of the semiannual policy meeting has been uncharacteristically subdued, as consensus looks for unchanged stance. But I think it is enough to lift the Singapore dollar for a couple of sessions." The MAS is widely expected to keep monetary policy on hold and allow the local dollar to rise at a "modest and gradual" pace against other currencies to help combat persistent inflationary pressures. The Singapore dollar, along with its Asian peers, rose after ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said the scale of market pressure on Spain was not justified and the central bank still had its bond-buying programme as an option. The city-state's currency found more support from data showing Australian employment surged past all expectations in March. Among other gainers in Asia, the Thai baht rose on demand from foreign banks, although it found resistance around 30.73-30.76 per dollar. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 80.87 80.86 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.2553 1.2582 +0.23 Taiwan dlr 29.514 29.562 +0.16 Korean won 1141.20 1139.60 -0.14 Baht 30.79 30.88 +0.29 Peso 42.65 42.76 +0.26 Rupiah 9175.00 9145.00 -0.33 Rupee 51.32 51.42 +0.19 Ringgit 3.0690 3.0730 +0.13 Yuan 6.3067 6.3081 +0.02 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 80.87 76.92 -4.89 Sing dlr 1.2553 1.2969 +3.31 Taiwan dlr 29.514 30.290 +2.63 Korean won 1141.20 1151.80 +0.93 Baht 30.79 31.55 +2.47 Peso 42.65 43.84 +2.79 Rupiah 9175.00 9060.00 -1.25 Rupee 51.32 53.08 +3.43 Ringgit 3.0690 3.1685 +3.24 Yuan 6.3067 6.2940 -0.20 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]