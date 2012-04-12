(Repeating from late Thursday -- no change in text)
* FX players raise long Sing dlr positions pre-MAS statement
* Investors add short won positions on N.Korea
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, April 12 Investors slightly raised
bets on the Singapore dollar in the past two weeks ahead of the
central bank's policy meeting, becoming more bullish on the
currency than on any other emerging Asian unit, a Reuters poll
showed on Thursday.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore is widely expected to
keep monetary policy on hold early Friday and allow the local
dollar to rise at a "modest and gradual" pace against other
currencies to help combat persistent inflationary pressures.
But concerns over inflation caused some speculation about a
surprise tightening or a hawkish stance by the central bank,
dealers said.
Investors also increased positions in the Philippine peso
and the Thai baht.
Currency players, however, hesitated to build up decisive
positions in overall emerging Asian currencies on persistent
worries about a slowing global economy, especially the Chinese
market, and debt restructuring in the euro zone.
Investors became more bearish on the South Korean won and
the Indonesian rupiah, the survey of 15 currency analysts
showed. The won has been pressured by rising geopolitical
tension over North Korea's planned rocket launch.
The previous poll published on March 29 indicated investors
already scaled back long positions in emerging Asian currencies.
The Reuters survey focused on what analysts believe are the
current market positions in nine Asian emerging market
currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won
, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah
, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee,
Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and Thai
baht.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3.
A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long
on dollars. The figures included positions held through
non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).
The findings of the survey are as
follows(positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
12-Apr -0.19 0.61 -0.66 0.45 -0.26 0.74 -0.18 -0.65 -0.37
29-Mar -0.27 0.45 -0.54 0.37 -0.13 0.79 -0.36 -0.24 -0.10
15-Mar 0.08 -0.28 -0.59 0.28 -0.15 0.35 -0.61 -0.53 -0.41
1-Mar -1.00 -1.15 -1.30 -0.10 -0.54 -0.72 -1.63 -0.59 -1.25
16-Feb -0.98 -0.74 -0.27 -0.35 -0.39 -0.71 -0.61 -0.52 -0.44
2-Feb -1.00 -1.45 -1.56 -0.86 -0.95 -1.50 -1.59 -1.07 N/A
19-Jan -1.18 -1.18 -0.93 -0.43 -0.91 -1.41 -1.09 -0.79 N/A
