SINGAPORE, April 13 The Singapore dollar rose on Friday as the central bank surprised markets with a tightening policy, while the won outperformed regional peers after risk due to North Korea's rocket launch was removed. Most emerging Asian currencies rose on improved risk appetite after a stronger-than-expected Italy's sovereign debt sale. Regional units trimmed gains after data showing China's economy grew 8.1 percent in the first quarter, missing market expectations of 8.3 percent growth. But emerging Asian currencies maintained strength as they have priced in a slowing Chinese economy to some degree, dealers and analysts said. Other Chinese data such as industrial output did not put more pressure on emerging Asian currencies, they added. China's factory production rose 11.9 percent in March from a year ago, beating market expectations of an 11.5 percent gain, while March bank lending - announced late Thursday - exceeded forecasts. "Looking at the rest of the detail, we see some encouraging results, with industrial production growth coming in stronger than expected... Also with new loans exceeding expectations, the outlook for growth has improved somewhat," said Westpac foreign exchange strategist Jonathan Cavenagh in Singapore. "It may well be the case that Q1 was the low point for growth and this is likely to encourage dip buyers in the Australia dollar and Asian currencies," Cavenagh said, adding he would advise buying those currencies on dips for now. Among gainers, the South Korean won rose more than other emerging Asian currencies after the North launched the rocket, which Pyongyang later confirmed failed to enter orbit. Investors had been more bearish on the won in the past two weeks over geopolitical tensions sparked by the launch plan, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. The Singapore dollar benefited after the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said it will tighten monetary policy by increasing the appreciation slope slightly because of persistent inflationary pressures. Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore, said the most surprising part of the MAS announcement was not the steepening but the "very hawkish" narrowing of the band width. "The central bank is essentially saying that both financial market volatility and outlook uncertainty, which the band accommodates, are receding and will recede further," he said. Ji said a further tightening move "cannot be ruled out, despite MAS saying core inflationary pressure will ease more in H2." The city-state's currency strengthened to 1.2460 per U.S. dollar, but off the session high after China's growth data came out and as some speculators already had long positions in the unit, betting on tightening. U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar has a strong support at a trendline of 1.2429 and a daily close below 1.2425 would be very bearish. But the tightening will not result in a sharp appreciation of the Singapore dollar, some analysts said. Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, regional rates and foreign exchange strategist at CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur, said he doubted the Singapore dollar "will be allowed to appreciate excessively... any appreciation will come in the form of its swap offered rates (SORs) collapsing." The negative conditions in the front end SOR - a rate determined by both local deposit rates and FX forwards - will remain a key driver for markets to limit any potential excessive appreciation of the currency, he said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 81.02 80.89 -0.16 Sing dlr 1.2487 1.2528 +0.33 Taiwan dlr 29.501 29.550 +0.17 Korean won 1135.45 1140.60 +0.45 *Baht 30.79 30.81 +0.06 Peso 42.71 42.72 +0.02 Rupiah 9170.00 9155.00 -0.16 Rupee 51.42 51.58 +0.32 Ringgit 3.0580 3.0685 +0.34 Yuan 6.2991 6.3073 +0.13 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 81.02 76.92 -5.06 Sing dlr 1.2487 1.2969 +3.86 Taiwan dlr 29.501 30.290 +2.67 Korean won 1135.45 1151.80 +1.44 Baht 30.79 31.55 +2.47 Peso 42.71 43.84 +2.65 Rupiah 9170.00 9060.00 -1.20 Rupee 51.42 53.08 +3.24 Ringgit 3.0580 3.1685 +3.61 Yuan 6.2991 6.2940 -0.08 * Thai financial markets are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar; Editing by Richard Borsuk)