* Singapore c.bank unexpectedly tightens policy * Won outperforms after N.Korea rocket crash (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 13 The Singapore dollar rose on Friday, helped by a surprise policy tightening by the central bank, while the won outperformed regional peers after risks stemming from North Korea's rocket launch were removed. Most emerging Asian currencies gained on improved risk appetite after a stronger-than-expected Italy's sovereign debt sale. Regional units trimmed gains as investors took profits after disappointing China's first quarter economic growth. The world's second biggest economy grew 8.1 percent from a year earlier, missing market expectations of 8.3 percent expansion. The data hit the euro and Australian dollar. But emerging Asian currencies maintained strength as they had priced in a slowing Chinese economy to some degree, dealers and analysts said. Other fresh Chinese data such as industrial output did not put more pressure on emerging Asian currencies, they added. China's factory production rose 11.9 percent in March from a year ago, beating market expectations of an 11.5 percent gain, while March bank lending - announced late Thursday - exceeded forecasts. "Looking at the rest of the detail, we see some encouraging results, with industrial production growth coming in stronger than expected... Also with new loans exceeding expectations, the outlook for growth has improved somewhat," said Westpac foreign exchange strategist Jonathan Cavenagh in Singapore. "It may well be the case that Q1 was the low point for growth and this is likely to encourage dip buyers in the Australia dollar and Asian currencies," Cavenagh said, adding he would advise buying those currencies on dips for now. Still, a slowing Chinese economy is seen keeping investors from further chasing regional currencies. Investors recently hesitated to build up decisive positions in overall emerging Asian currencies on persistent worries about global growth and euro zone debt restructuring. China's growth figure "was very disappointing. I would buy dollar/Asian currencies on dips as market appeared to be short dollar with the recent risk-on mood," said a senior Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur. SINGAPORE DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar slid after the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said it will tighten monetary policy by increasing the appreciation slope slightly because of persistent inflationary pressures. The pair fell to as low as 1.2460, although it recovered some of the loss after the release of China's growth data. Some speculators covered short positions which they built up betting on tightening. Technically, U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar has a strong support at a trendline of 1.2429 and a daily close below 1.2425 would be very bearish. Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore, said the most surprising part of the MAS announcement was not the steepening but the "very hawkish" narrowing of the band width. "The central bank is essentially saying that both financial market volatility and outlook uncertainty, which the band accommodates, are receding and will recede further," he said. Ji said a further tightening move "cannot be ruled out, despite MAS saying core inflationary pressure will ease more in H2." But the tightening will not result in a sharp appreciation of the Singapore dollar, some analysts said. Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, regional rates and foreign exchange strategist at CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur, said he doubted the Singapore dollar "will be allowed to appreciate excessively... any appreciation will come in the form of its swap offered rates (SORs) collapsing." The negative conditions in the front end SOR - a rate determined by both local deposit rates and FX forwards - will remain a key driver for markets to limit any potential excessive appreciation of the currency, he said. Bets on the Singapore dollar pushed SOR further into negative territory with some funds having moved money to Singapore money markets. But the six-month SOR is still some way away from lows in August last year. WON Dollar/won fell more than other dollar/Asian currencies after North Korea launched the rocket, which Pyongyang later confirmed failed to enter orbit. Investors had been more bearish on the won in the past two weeks due to geopolitical tensions sparked by the launch plan, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. But the pair recovered some of initial slides as investors covered short positions after China's growth data and on importers' dollar demand. Market players also expect dollar demand linked to local companies' dividend payments. Next week, major South Korean companies such as Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor are scheduled to pay dividends. Foreign shareholders will receive an estimated total of 1.06 trillion won ($929.29 million) in dividends, according to Reuters calculations. "Even though the North Korea risk was cleared, market forces are unlikely to allow dollar/won to fall to levels below 1,120. We may see gradual rises," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0720 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 80.93 80.89 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.2478 1.2528 +0.40 Taiwan dlr 29.503 29.550 +0.16 Korean won 1133.80 1140.60 +0.60 *Baht 30.79 30.81 +0.06 Peso 42.69 42.72 +0.08 Rupiah 9170.00 9155.00 -0.16 Rupee 51.38 51.58 +0.40 Ringgit 3.0585 3.0685 +0.33 Yuan 6.2990 6.3073 +0.13 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 80.93 76.92 -4.96 Sing dlr 1.2478 1.2969 +3.93 Taiwan dlr 29.503 30.290 +2.67 Korean won 1133.80 1151.80 +1.59 Baht 30.79 31.55 +2.47 Peso 42.69 43.84 +2.71 Rupiah 9170.00 9060.00 -1.20 Rupee 51.38 53.08 +3.32 Ringgit 3.0585 3.1685 +3.60 Yuan 6.2990 6.2940 -0.08 * Thai financial markets are closed for holidays. 