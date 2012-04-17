SINGAPORE, April 17 The Singapore dollar led declines among emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday as investors remained worried about the euro zone's debt problem, with a Spain bond auction due later in the day. Most regional units started the day slightly firm, but a weaker euro and softer regional stocks prompted them to take profits rather than chase them higher. Spain is set to see its borrowing costs leap when it sells short-term bonds after jitters over its deficit and banking sector pushed longer term risk premiums above 6 percent and drove the cost of insuring its debt to a record high. "The current levels in Asian currencies do not necessarily reflect a 'worst-case' scenario in Spanish debt. So if the situation deteriorates, it could get drive depreciation," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotia Capital in Hong Kong. The Indian rupee, the South Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit are seen more vulnerable, as they are exposed to negative capital flows, he added. Still, the Singapore dollar has been the worst performer for the day with the city state suffering an unexpected fall in March exports. The currency also slid versus the ringgit on profit-taking. The Singapore dollar fell 0.5 percent to 2.4489. But it is seen rising against the ringgit with a target of 2.4800, after breaking previous highs around 2.4535. The won turned weaker on dollar-demand linked to local companies' dividend payments to foreign shareholders. SK Telecom is scheduled to pay 277.3 billion Korean won ($243.54 million) in dividends to foreign shareholders on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations. But some traders looked to buy the South Korean currency on dips, saying the dividend flows are seen nearing an end and the foreign exchange authorities may step in the market above 1,140. "The dividend season is nearing an end and the authorities are likely to cap 1,140. So, the current level is good to build short positions," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul. The Taiwan dollar found support from local exporters in subdued trading. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 80.44 80.41 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.2506 1.2488 -0.14 Taiwan dlr 29.510 29.564 +0.18 Korean won 1138.90 1138.50 -0.04 Baht 30.83 30.81 -0.06 Peso 42.73 42.78 +0.12 Rupiah 9175.00 9170.00 -0.05 Rupee 51.62 51.59 -0.06 Ringgit 3.0640 3.0680 +0.13 Yuan 6.3030 6.3030 +0.00 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 80.44 76.92 -4.38 Sing dlr 1.2506 1.2969 +3.70 Taiwan dlr 29.510 30.290 +2.64 Korean won 1138.90 1151.80 +1.13 Baht 30.83 31.55 +2.34 Peso 42.73 43.84 +2.61 Rupiah 9175.00 9060.00 -1.25 Rupee 51.62 53.08 +2.83 Ringgit 3.0640 3.1685 +3.41 Yuan 6.3030 6.2940 -0.14 ($1 = 1138.6000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Ramya Venugopal) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]