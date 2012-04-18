SINGAPORE, April 18 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Wednesday as investors added risk holdings on a well-received Spanish debt auction, positive corporate earnings and an upbeat German sentiment survey, although profit taking capped gains. The South Korean won started the day firmer than its high of the previous session, leading gains among regional currencies. Spain sold a more-than-planned 3.2 billion euros ($4.21 billion) of 12-month and 18-month bills on Tuesday thanks to solid demand from domestic banks, easing concerns over the country's refinancing ability and the continent's debt problems. German analyst and investor confidence rose unexpectedly in April to its highest level in nearly two years and U.S. stocks enjoyed their biggest gain in a month, backed by strong corporate earnings. The improved sentiment drove gains in riskier assets including Asian stocks, while pushing down the safe-haven yen. Still, investors continued to take profits in emerging Asian currencies, remaining cautious ahead of Spain's sale of 2-year and 10-year bonds on Thursday, and regional units gave up some initial gains. "(Tuesday's) Spain auction result is just a temporary boost to risk assets. Given inherent euro zone risks, near-term strength in dollar/Asian currencies could still be seen," said Enrico Tanuwidjaja, a currency strategist at Maybank in Singapore. "Until the end of the second quarter, it is better to hold long dollar/Asian currencies positions," Tanuwidjaja added. The won retreated from the session high on dollar demand linked to local companies' dividend payments to foreign shareholders and as offshore funds covered dollar-short positions. Importers bought greenbacks for settlements. The Malaysian ringgit also trimmed early gains on dollar-short covering and fixing demand. A senior dealer at a Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur said he would buy the ringgit only on dips ahead of Spain's bond sale on Thursday. "I will sell dollar/ringgit decisively only if the euro is up above 1.32," the dealer said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 81.36 80.84 -0.64 Sing dlr 1.2484 1.2484 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 29.495 29.542 +0.16 Korean won 1137.40 1140.50 +0.27 Baht 30.81 30.79 -0.08 Peso 42.63 42.66 +0.08 Rupiah 9173.00 9175.00 +0.02 Rupee 51.43 51.48 +0.10 Ringgit 3.0610 3.0660 +0.16 Yuan 6.3052 6.3015 -0.06 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 81.36 76.92 -5.46 Sing dlr 1.2484 1.2969 +3.88 Taiwan dlr 29.495 30.290 +2.70 Korean won 1137.40 1151.80 +1.27 Baht 30.81 31.55 +2.40 Peso 42.63 43.84 +2.85 Rupiah 9173.00 9060.00 -1.23 Rupee 51.43 53.08 +3.21 Ringgit 3.0610 3.1685 +3.51 Yuan 6.3052 6.2940 -0.18 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL; Editing by Richard Pullin) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]