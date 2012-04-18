* Dividend flows cap won gains * Ringgit up, but dlr short-covering, fixing limit (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 18 The South Korean won led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday as investors added risk holdings, but some of regional units such as the Singapore dollar slid on profit taking before another Spanish bond auction. Most of emerging Asian currencies initially rose, tracking other risky assets including stocks on a well-received Spanish debt auction, positive corporate earnings and an upbeat German sentiment survey. Spain on Tuesday sold a more-than-planned 3.2 billion euros ($4.21 billion) of 12-month and 18-month bills thanks to solid demand from domestic banks, and amid easing concerns over its refinancing ability and the euro zone's debt problems. German analyst and investor confidence rose unexpectedly in April to its highest level in nearly two years and U.S. stocks enjoyed their biggest gain in a month on the back of strong corporate earnings. But some emerging Asian currencies pared initial gains ahead of another Spanish bond sale on Thursday. Two-year and 10-year bonds will be auctioned. "(Tuesday's) Spain auction result is just a temporary boost to risk assets. Given inherent euro zone risks, near-term strength in dollar/Asian currencies could still be seen," said Enrico Tanuwidjaja, a currency strategist at Maybank in Singapore. "Until the end of the second quarter, it is better to hold long dollar/Asian currencies positions," Tanuwidjaja added. Some experts believe Madrid may be forced to eventually seek a multi-billion euro bailout for its banks and perhaps even for the state itself. "Risk sentiment is fragile these days. Even though we see strong demand (for Spain's bonds), the impact may not last long. So we cannot guarantee further gains in Asian currencies, yet," said a senior dealer at a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur. WON The South Korean won rose, but trimmed some gains to foreign investors repatriating dividends paid out by local companies after starting the session firmer than Tuesday's intraday high. The won was quoted at 1,137.3 at the end of the domestic session, compared with Tuesday's close of 1,140.5. Offshore funds covered short positions, while importers bought greenbacks for settlements. "It is difficult to expect strong rallies in the won and emerging Asian currencies as Spain's problems are not seen solving anytime soon," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul. The dealer expects dollar/won to move between 1,130 and 1,140 for the time being. RINGGIT Dollar/ringgit fell on improved risk sentiment, but recovered lost ground due to short covering. The Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur said he would buy the ringgit only on dips ahead of Spain's bond sale on Thursday. "I will sell dollar/ringgit decisively only if the euro is up above 1.32," the dealer said. SINGAPORE DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar slightly rose as macro funds covered short positions at 1.2470 with a trendline support from Feb. 8 low, which comes in at 1.2463 on Wednesday. But its gains were limited as model accounts sold the pair around 1.2500. Funds and speculators continued to favour long positions in the city-state's currency. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0720 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 81.27 80.84 -0.53 Sing dlr 1.2500 1.2484 -0.13 Taiwan dlr 29.495 29.542 +0.16 Korean won 1137.77 1140.50 +0.24 Baht 30.80 30.79 -0.05 Peso 42.68 42.66 -0.04 Rupiah 9177.00 9175.00 -0.02 Rupee 51.59 51.48 -0.21 Ringgit 3.0650 3.0660 +0.03 Yuan 6.3042 6.3015 -0.04 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 81.27 76.92 -5.35 Sing dlr 1.2500 1.2969 +3.75 Taiwan dlr 29.495 30.290 +2.70 Korean won 1137.77 1151.80 +1.23 Baht 30.80 31.55 +2.44 Peso 42.68 43.84 +2.73 Rupiah 9177.00 9060.00 -1.27 Rupee 51.59 53.08 +2.89 Ringgit 3.0650 3.1685 +3.38 Yuan 6.3042 6.2940 -0.16 (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL, Saikat Chatterjee in HONG KONG and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Jeremy Laurence) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]