SINGAPORE, April 19 Emerging Asian currencies slid on Thursday, pressured by sustained worries about the euro zone's debt crisis as investors keep a nervous eye on a Spanish bond sale later in the day. Regional units found some relief from hopes that China may ease policy soon, but investors stayed cautious before the debt-ridden European country's auction of two- and ten-year bonds, seen as a key test of investors' risk appetite. The South Korean won weakened past technical support around 1,140 per dollar on importers' dollar demand, leading the slide among emerging Asian currencies. "The probability of weak demand is higher than a strong one with the build-up in concerns over Spain," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX Research at Maybank in Singapore. The potential for a sluggish bond sale, along with worries about disappointing U.S. corporate earnings, would put more pressure on emerging Asian currencies, he added. Doubts over Europe's ability to stick to harsh measures to slash high public debts began to grow when Spain abruptly relaxed its deficit targets earlier this month. Italy said on Wednesday its priority was now reviving economic growth, delaying by a year its budget balancing goal. The won fell with dollar/won rising above the top of the daily Ichimoku cloud near 1,139.0. "Demand is pretty strong. It is expected to keep staying firm without intervention," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul. The South Korean won may weaken further, probably to a appreciating trendline from 1,185.0, its low on Dec 19, which currently stands at 1,142.4. But its slide is seen limited as foreign exchange authorities are likely to step into the market and exporters are also expected to sell dollars for settlements, dealers said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 81.43 81.25 -0.22 Sing dlr 1.2513 1.2505 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.497 29.546 +0.17 Korean won 1140.50 1137.30 -0.28 Baht 30.90 30.83 -0.24 Peso 42.67 42.65 -0.05 Rupiah 9173.00 9175.00 +0.02 Rupee 51.92 51.78 -0.26 Ringgit 3.0668 3.0650 -0.06 Yuan 6.3062 6.3028 -0.05 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 81.43 76.92 -5.54 Sing dlr 1.2513 1.2969 +3.64 Taiwan dlr 29.497 30.290 +2.69 Korean won 1140.50 1151.80 +0.99 Baht 30.90 31.55 +2.10 Peso 42.67 43.84 +2.74 Rupiah 9173.00 9060.00 -1.23 Rupee 51.92 53.08 +2.24 Ringgit 3.0668 3.1685 +3.32 Yuan 6.3062 6.2940 -0.19 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Pullin)