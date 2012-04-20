SINGAPORE, April 20 Most emerging Asian
currencies are set to finish the week lower amid a sluggish
outlook, with the South Korean won and Thai baht leading
decliners on weak U.S. data and sustained worries about the euro
zone debt crisis.
The won and the baht came under pressure as importers in
those countries bought foreign currencies such as the dollar for
payments.
Investors are watching the monetary policy meetings of the
Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan next week, but dealers and
analysts said the central banks were unlikely to provide
emerging Asian currencies with much of a boost unless they eased
policy further.
Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said the Bank of Japan would
continue monetary easing until a 1 percent inflation target is
in sight, although a senior International Monetary Fund official
said the central bank should be more accommodative.
The remarks boosted expectations that the BOJ could further
ease its already super-loose monetary policy, putting pressure
on the yen.
U.S. data showing weak employment and factory activity
lifted doubts over the health of the world's biggest economy,
raising some hopes for accommodative policy moves in coming
months and years.
But analysts said it was premature to expect an immediate
signal for more easing by the Fed next week yet.
"The risk we see is that further QE attempts by BOJ will
mean markets looking again at funding of long Asia ex-Japan FX
trades via the yen," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, regional
rates and foreign exchange strategist at CIMB Investment Bank in
Kuala Lumpur. "If the Fed steps up the tone on hawkishness, that
will mean an unwinding of trades in Asia ex-Japan FX that use
the dollar as a funding trade."
Monetary easing by major central banks had powered emerging
Asian currencies as investors used cheap cash from policy moves
to buy assets in the region with stronger fundamentals.
But sustained worries about the euro zone debt crisis and a
slowing U.S. economy are expected to keep weighing on Asia. The
region's economic growth probably troughed in the first quarter
but a bounce-back may be muted, a Reuters poll showed on
Thursday.
"Data from Asia next week should point to a combination of
higher inflation and weak demand. That is not supportive (on
emerging Asian currencies, either," said Frances Cheung, senior
strategist for Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong.
For the week, the Indian rupee was the
worst-performing emerging Asian currency, sliding 1.6 percent
versus dollar so far this week. The rupee was hit by a growing
current account deficit, slowing growth and reduced hopes for
another rate cut by the central bank due to inflationary risks.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0720 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 81.50 81.60 +0.12
Sing dlr 1.2509 1.2512 +0.02
Taiwan dlr 29.500 29.532 +0.11
Korean won 1140.30 1138.10 -0.19
Baht 30.88 30.80 -0.26
Peso 42.68 42.61 -0.15
Rupiah 9183.00 9175.00 -0.09
Rupee 52.10 52.14 +0.09
Ringgit 3.0675 3.0655 -0.07
Yuan 6.3063 6.3039 -0.04
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 81.50 76.92 -5.62
Sing dlr 1.2509 1.2969 +3.68
Taiwan dlr 29.500 30.290 +2.68
Korean won 1140.30 1151.80 +1.01
Baht 30.88 31.55 +2.17
Peso 42.68 43.84 +2.73
Rupiah 9183.00 9060.00 -1.34
Rupee 52.10 53.08 +1.89
Ringgit 3.0675 3.1685 +3.29
Yuan 6.3063 6.2940 -0.20
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Chris Lewis)
