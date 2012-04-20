SINGAPORE, April 20 Most emerging Asian currencies are set to finish the week lower amid a sluggish outlook, with the South Korean won and Thai baht leading decliners on weak U.S. data and sustained worries about the euro zone debt crisis. The won and the baht came under pressure as importers in those countries bought foreign currencies such as the dollar for payments. Investors are watching the monetary policy meetings of the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan next week, but dealers and analysts said the central banks were unlikely to provide emerging Asian currencies with much of a boost unless they eased policy further. Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said the Bank of Japan would continue monetary easing until a 1 percent inflation target is in sight, although a senior International Monetary Fund official said the central bank should be more accommodative. The remarks boosted expectations that the BOJ could further ease its already super-loose monetary policy, putting pressure on the yen. U.S. data showing weak employment and factory activity lifted doubts over the health of the world's biggest economy, raising some hopes for accommodative policy moves in coming months and years. But analysts said it was premature to expect an immediate signal for more easing by the Fed next week yet. "The risk we see is that further QE attempts by BOJ will mean markets looking again at funding of long Asia ex-Japan FX trades via the yen," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, regional rates and foreign exchange strategist at CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur. "If the Fed steps up the tone on hawkishness, that will mean an unwinding of trades in Asia ex-Japan FX that use the dollar as a funding trade." Monetary easing by major central banks had powered emerging Asian currencies as investors used cheap cash from policy moves to buy assets in the region with stronger fundamentals. But sustained worries about the euro zone debt crisis and a slowing U.S. economy are expected to keep weighing on Asia. The region's economic growth probably troughed in the first quarter but a bounce-back may be muted, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. "Data from Asia next week should point to a combination of higher inflation and weak demand. That is not supportive (on emerging Asian currencies, either," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist for Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. For the week, the Indian rupee was the worst-performing emerging Asian currency, sliding 1.6 percent versus dollar so far this week. The rupee was hit by a growing current account deficit, slowing growth and reduced hopes for another rate cut by the central bank due to inflationary risks. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0720 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 81.50 81.60 +0.12 Sing dlr 1.2509 1.2512 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.500 29.532 +0.11 Korean won 1140.30 1138.10 -0.19 Baht 30.88 30.80 -0.26 Peso 42.68 42.61 -0.15 Rupiah 9183.00 9175.00 -0.09 Rupee 52.10 52.14 +0.09 Ringgit 3.0675 3.0655 -0.07 Yuan 6.3063 6.3039 -0.04 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 81.50 76.92 -5.62 Sing dlr 1.2509 1.2969 +3.68 Taiwan dlr 29.500 30.290 +2.68 Korean won 1140.30 1151.80 +1.01 Baht 30.88 31.55 +2.17 Peso 42.68 43.84 +2.73 Rupiah 9183.00 9060.00 -1.34 Rupee 52.10 53.08 +1.89 Ringgit 3.0675 3.1685 +3.29 Yuan 6.3063 6.2940 -0.20 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Chris Lewis) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]