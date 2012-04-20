* Baht falls on Thai importers' yen demand
* Intervention caution contains won's slippage
* Philippine peso down on fixing, dlr short-covering
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, April 20 Most emerging Asian
currencies were poised to finish the week lower amid a sluggish
outlook as the Thai baht on Friday led losses among regional
units on disappointing U.S. economic data and sustained worries
about the euro zone's debt crisis.
Investors will be watching the monetary policy meetings of
the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan next week, but dealers and
analysts said the central banks were unlikely to provide
emerging Asian currencies with much of a boost unless they ease
policy further.
Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said the Bank of Japan would
continue monetary easing until a 1 percent inflation target is
in sight, although a senior International Monetary Fund official
said the central bank should be more accommodative.
The remarks boosted expectations that the BOJ on April 27
could further ease its already super-loose monetary policy,
putting pressure on the yen.
U.S. data showing weak employment and factory activity
increased doubts over the health of the world's biggest economy,
raising some hopes for accommodative policy moves in coming
months and years.
But analysts said it was premature to expect an immediate
signal for more easing by the Fed, which meets on April 24-25.
"The risk we see is that further QE attempts by BOJ will
mean markets looking again at funding of long Asia ex-Japan FX
trades via the yen," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, regional
rates and foreign exchange strategist at CIMB Investment Bank in
Kuala Lumpur.
"If the Fed steps up the tone on hawkishness, that will mean
an unwinding of trades in Asia ex-Japan FX that use the dollar
as a funding trade," he said.
Earlier this year, monetary easing by major central banks
had powered emerging Asian currencies as investors used cheap
cash from policy moves to buy assets in the region, which
featured stronger fundamentals.
But sustained worries about the euro zone debt crisis and a
slowing U.S. economy are expected to keep weighing on Asia.
The region's economic growth probably hit a trough in the
first quarter but a bounce-back may be muted, a Reuters poll
showed on Thursday.
During the coming week, data releases include an HSBC survey
on China's April manufacturing sector, Singapore March inflation
and South Korean first-quarter growth.
The Asian data "should point to a combination of higher
inflation and weak demand. That is not supportive (on emerging
Asian currencies) either," said Frances Cheung, senior
strategist for Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong.
Spain on Thursday sold 2.5 billion euros in two-and 10-year
bonds, at the top end of the targeted amount, but yields on the
key 10-year bond were higher, indicating that the country may
seek an international bailout eventually.
For the week, the Indian rupee was the
worst-performing emerging Asian currency, having lost 1.4
percent versus dollar so far, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The rupee was hit by a growing current account deficit,
slowing growth and reduced hopes for another rate cut by the
central bank due to inflationary risks.
The baht followed the Indian currency with a 0.5 percent
slide.
BAHT
Thai corporates' demand for yen/baht lifted
dollar/baht on Friday, while onshore players bought the
dollar, dealers said. Fixing-related demand also supported
dollar/baht, they added.
Local importers bought the yen on dips and dealers expect to
see more of such demand. The Japanese currency stayed weak on
expectations for more easing by the BOJ.
Yen/baht rose 0.2 percent to 37.854.
Dollar/baht is expected to rise further, probably to 31.06,
but it may not be easy to get there as traders are seen holding
long dollar positions, dealers said.
The pair has the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its
January-February slides and the top of the daily Ichimoku cloud
around that level.
WON
Dollar/won gained on demand from South Korean
importers and as foreign investors extended their selling streak
in the stock market to a fifth consecutive session.
Foreign investors sold a net 327.8 billion won ($288.01
million) in Seoul's main stock market after dumping a combined
net 632.6 billion won during the previous four consecutive
sessions.
Still, the pair erased much of its initial gains as
investors stayed cautious over possible dollar-selling
intervention by the foreign exchange authorities.
Exporters also took the rise as a chance to sell the pair.
But the authorities were not spotted in the market, dealers
said.
On Thursday, they were suspected of unloading dollars above
1,140, dealers said, while some market players said the
authorities were not in the market during the prior session.
PHILIPPINE PESO
Dollar/Philippine peso rose on fixing-related
demand and as interbank players covered short positions, dealers
said.
A European bank dealer in Manila said market players
appeared to still hold short dollar positions and the pair is
seen rising more, probably to 42.800.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0700 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 81.57 81.60 +0.04
Sing dlr 1.2503 1.2512 +0.07
Taiwan dlr 29.500 29.532 +0.11
Korean won 1139.20 1138.10 -0.10
Baht 30.92 30.80 -0.39
Peso 42.66 42.61 -0.11
Rupiah 9183.00 9175.00 -0.09
Rupee 52.04 52.14 +0.20
Ringgit 3.0680 3.0655 -0.08
Yuan 6.3084 6.3039 -0.07
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 81.57 76.92 -5.70
Sing dlr 1.2503 1.2969 +3.73
Taiwan dlr 29.500 30.290 +2.68
Korean won 1139.20 1151.80 +1.11
Baht 30.92 31.55 +2.04
Peso 42.66 43.84 +2.78
Rupiah 9183.00 9060.00 -1.34
Rupee 52.04 53.08 +2.01
Ringgit 3.0680 3.1685 +3.28
Yuan 6.3084 6.2940 -0.23
(Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)
For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click
Double click on brackets for following items:
Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia
Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah
Singapore dollar Thai baht
Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar
Philippine peso Korean won
SPEED GUIDES
Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All Singapore news All Malaysian news
Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan
Philippines Korea All emerging markets
All foreign exchange news
Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]