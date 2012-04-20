* Baht falls on Thai importers' yen demand * Intervention caution contains won's slippage * Philippine peso down on fixing, dlr short-covering (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 20 Most emerging Asian currencies were poised to finish the week lower amid a sluggish outlook as the Thai baht on Friday led losses among regional units on disappointing U.S. economic data and sustained worries about the euro zone's debt crisis. Investors will be watching the monetary policy meetings of the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan next week, but dealers and analysts said the central banks were unlikely to provide emerging Asian currencies with much of a boost unless they ease policy further. Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said the Bank of Japan would continue monetary easing until a 1 percent inflation target is in sight, although a senior International Monetary Fund official said the central bank should be more accommodative. The remarks boosted expectations that the BOJ on April 27 could further ease its already super-loose monetary policy, putting pressure on the yen. U.S. data showing weak employment and factory activity increased doubts over the health of the world's biggest economy, raising some hopes for accommodative policy moves in coming months and years. But analysts said it was premature to expect an immediate signal for more easing by the Fed, which meets on April 24-25. "The risk we see is that further QE attempts by BOJ will mean markets looking again at funding of long Asia ex-Japan FX trades via the yen," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, regional rates and foreign exchange strategist at CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur. "If the Fed steps up the tone on hawkishness, that will mean an unwinding of trades in Asia ex-Japan FX that use the dollar as a funding trade," he said. Earlier this year, monetary easing by major central banks had powered emerging Asian currencies as investors used cheap cash from policy moves to buy assets in the region, which featured stronger fundamentals. But sustained worries about the euro zone debt crisis and a slowing U.S. economy are expected to keep weighing on Asia. The region's economic growth probably hit a trough in the first quarter but a bounce-back may be muted, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. During the coming week, data releases include an HSBC survey on China's April manufacturing sector, Singapore March inflation and South Korean first-quarter growth. The Asian data "should point to a combination of higher inflation and weak demand. That is not supportive (on emerging Asian currencies) either," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist for Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. Spain on Thursday sold 2.5 billion euros in two-and 10-year bonds, at the top end of the targeted amount, but yields on the key 10-year bond were higher, indicating that the country may seek an international bailout eventually. For the week, the Indian rupee was the worst-performing emerging Asian currency, having lost 1.4 percent versus dollar so far, according to Thomson Reuters data. The rupee was hit by a growing current account deficit, slowing growth and reduced hopes for another rate cut by the central bank due to inflationary risks. The baht followed the Indian currency with a 0.5 percent slide. BAHT Thai corporates' demand for yen/baht lifted dollar/baht on Friday, while onshore players bought the dollar, dealers said. Fixing-related demand also supported dollar/baht, they added. Local importers bought the yen on dips and dealers expect to see more of such demand. The Japanese currency stayed weak on expectations for more easing by the BOJ. Yen/baht rose 0.2 percent to 37.854. Dollar/baht is expected to rise further, probably to 31.06, but it may not be easy to get there as traders are seen holding long dollar positions, dealers said. The pair has the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its January-February slides and the top of the daily Ichimoku cloud around that level. WON Dollar/won gained on demand from South Korean importers and as foreign investors extended their selling streak in the stock market to a fifth consecutive session. Foreign investors sold a net 327.8 billion won ($288.01 million) in Seoul's main stock market after dumping a combined net 632.6 billion won during the previous four consecutive sessions. Still, the pair erased much of its initial gains as investors stayed cautious over possible dollar-selling intervention by the foreign exchange authorities. Exporters also took the rise as a chance to sell the pair. But the authorities were not spotted in the market, dealers said. On Thursday, they were suspected of unloading dollars above 1,140, dealers said, while some market players said the authorities were not in the market during the prior session. PHILIPPINE PESO Dollar/Philippine peso rose on fixing-related demand and as interbank players covered short positions, dealers said. A European bank dealer in Manila said market players appeared to still hold short dollar positions and the pair is seen rising more, probably to 42.800. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0700 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 81.57 81.60 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.2503 1.2512 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 29.500 29.532 +0.11 Korean won 1139.20 1138.10 -0.10 Baht 30.92 30.80 -0.39 Peso 42.66 42.61 -0.11 Rupiah 9183.00 9175.00 -0.09 Rupee 52.04 52.14 +0.20 Ringgit 3.0680 3.0655 -0.08 Yuan 6.3084 6.3039 -0.07 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 81.57 76.92 -5.70 Sing dlr 1.2503 1.2969 +3.73 Taiwan dlr 29.500 30.290 +2.68 Korean won 1139.20 1151.80 +1.11 Baht 30.92 31.55 +2.04 Peso 42.66 43.84 +2.78 Rupiah 9183.00 9060.00 -1.34 Rupee 52.04 53.08 +2.01 Ringgit 3.0680 3.1685 +3.28 Yuan 6.3084 6.2940 -0.23 (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL; Editing by Richard Borsuk)