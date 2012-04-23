* Taiwan dlr edges up on inflows, importers cap * Won turned lower; importers cause dlr-short covering * Sing dlr edges up, inflation higher than f'cast (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 23 Emerging Asian currencies were mixed on Monday on caution before two major central bank meetings, while the International Monetary Fund's decision to double its firepower to battle the European debt crisis provided limited support. The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan will hold monetary policy meetings this week, with the Fed beginning a two-day meeting on Tuesday and BOJ meeting on Friday. Most of region's currencies started the day on a positive note, but failed to hold gains of around 0.1 percent as the IMF's agreement is unlikely to ease immediate concerns over the euro zone. Leading world economies on Friday pledged $430 billion to the IMF to protect the global economy from the euro-zone debt crisis, even as finance chief urged European governments to cut debt and push through bold financial reforms. Enrico Tanuwidjaja, a currency strategist at Maybank in Singapore, said the IMF's ammunition may not enough to bolster confidence in Asian currencies immediately as most of the funds will trickle over a span of a year rather than in one lump sum. The Indian rupee and the South Korean won turned lower on importers' dollar demand for payments. Model funds also bought one-month dollar/rupee non-deliverable forwards . Currency traders shrugged off data showing Chinese factory activity stabilized in April as it did not yet signal an expansion in manufacturing in Asia's biggest economy. BOJ ASSET PURCHASES The Bank of Japan will consider an increase in asset purchases when it meets on Friday, sources familiar with the Bank of Japan's thinking said. That may prompt investors to borrow the yen to buy emerging Asian currencies, dealers and analysts said. "A further expansion of its asset purchase program seems almost in the bag. But a more powerful signal of its commitment to loosen the reins would be purchases further out along the curve," said Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian economics at HSBC in a research note. "For the rest of Asia, that could provide another powerful monetary boost. With yields falling further in Japan, banks and asset managers will then search even more aggressively for yield elsewhere. Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines stand to gain the most," he said. Emerging Asian currencies had been major beneficiaries earlier this year when major central banks eased monetary policy to boost growth. The impact of BOJ's easing on other Asian currencies may be limited, however, given sustained worries about the euro zone's debt crisis, some analysts said. Investors stayed worried about debt auctions in Italy and the Netherlands, while keeping an eye on political uncertainties over austerity measures in the euro zone. "Global developments are still pretty weak to spur demand for Asian currencies," said Maybank's Tanuwidjaja. "It is possible to see BOJ's asset purchasing this week, but the impact could be secluded to the yen. Options market priced in higher probability of yen puts en route to the possible asset buying. But the rest of dollar/Asia still follows the broad dollar move despite such expectations." TAIWAN DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar fell on foreign investor inflows into the country's markets, while the island's importers and oil companies bought the pair, limiting its downside. Weaker stocks also supported it with the main index ending down 0.35 percent, dealers said. Foreign bank dealers in Taipei said overseas investors have recently bought Taiwanese bonds and may buy local shares as they are seen as relatively cheap compared with other markets after recent slides. WON Dollar/won started the day slightly lower while South Korean exporters sold the pair. But it ended the local session higher as importers dollar demand caused short-covering. SINGAPORE DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar eased after data showed the city-state's inflation in March was higher than expected. Singapore's consumer price rose 5.2 percent in March from a year earlier, accelerating from February's 4.6 percent, the government data showed. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0700 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 81.18 81.54 +0.44 Sing dlr 1.2483 1.2485 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.487 29.521 +0.12 Korean won 1139.60 1139.40 -0.02 Baht 30.92 30.89 -0.10 Peso 42.64 42.61 -0.08 Rupiah 9185.00 9183.00 -0.02 Rupee 52.26 52.07 -0.36 Ringgit 3.0635 3.0661 +0.08 Yuan 6.3094 6.3085 -0.01 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 81.18 76.92 -5.25 Sing dlr 1.2483 1.2969 +3.89 Taiwan dlr 29.487 30.290 +2.72 Korean won 1139.60 1151.80 +1.07 Baht 30.92 31.55 +2.04 Peso 42.64 43.84 +2.81 Rupiah 9185.00 9060.00 -1.36 Rupee 52.26 53.08 +1.57 Ringgit 3.0635 3.1685 +3.43 Yuan 6.3094 6.2940 -0.24 (Additional reporting by Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Ramya Venugopal) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]