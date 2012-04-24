SINGAPORE, April 24 Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Tuesday with the won breaking through a technical support line, as political uncertainty and weak data in Europe added to fears over its debt crisis, keeping investors away from risk assets. Regional units are likely to stay weak as the euro zone is beset by political issues, which may put a brake on members' austerity measures. Dutch Price Minister Mark Rutte on Monday tendered his government's resignation in a crisis over budget cuts, creating a political vacuum in one of the euro zone's most stable countries, a day after France started a presidential election. The Netherlands, which Moody's says is facing a "credit negative" event due to the collapse of the Dutch governing coalition over austerity measures, is scheduled to sell up to 2.5 billion euros of two- and 25-year bonds later on Tuesday. The euro zone's economic picture became gloomier, with data showing its business slump deepened at a far faster pace than expected in April. BNP Paribas currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore said political uncertainties in Europe may pose a serious risk for emerging Asian currencies. She recommended "buy the U.S. dollar call for protection just in case Europe gets worse." The South Korean won weakened past an appreciating trendline from 1,185.0 per dollar, the low of Dec. 19, which currently stands at 1,140.8. If the won stays weaker than the trendline, it may head to 1,144.9, the low of April 12 and a critical support zone between 1,148-1,149 -- the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its December-March strengthening. But domestic exporters bought the won on dips for settlements, while investors remained cautious over possible dollar-selling intervention by the foreign exchange authorities. They have not been spotted in the market yet, dealers said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 80.87 81.19 +0.40 Sing dlr 1.2482 1.2475 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.494 29.524 +0.10 Korean won 1141.90 1139.50 -0.21 Baht 31.01 30.99 -0.06 Peso 42.75 42.69 -0.14 Rupiah 9187.00 9185.00 -0.02 Rupee 52.79 52.52 -0.51 Ringgit 3.0685 3.0667 -0.06 Yuan 6.3085 6.3088 +0.00 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 80.87 76.92 -4.89 Sing dlr 1.2482 1.2969 +3.90 Taiwan dlr 29.494 30.290 +2.70 Korean won 1141.90 1151.80 +0.87 Baht 31.01 31.55 +1.74 Peso 42.75 43.84 +2.56 Rupiah 9187.00 9060.00 -1.38 Rupee 52.79 53.08 +0.55 Ringgit 3.0685 3.1685 +3.26 Yuan 6.3085 6.2940 -0.23 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar in SYDNEY; Editing by Richard Borsuk) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]