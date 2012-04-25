SINGAPORE, April 25 Most emerging Asian currencies rose slightly on Wednesday with risk appetite improving after a Dutch debt sale attracted decent demand and on strong earnings from Apple, but investors remained cautious before the Federal Reserve's policy meeting result. The Taiwan dollar outperformed its regional peers on inflows of foreign funds to buy Taiwanese stocks and on month-end demand from local exporters for settlements. But the island's currency, along with other emerging Asian units, struggled to make further gains as many investors were waiting for direction from the Fed's two-day meeting, which started on Tuesday. The U.S. central bank is expected to repeat that the benchmark federal funds rate will likely stay around zero until at least late 2014, although it may be slightly more upbeat on the economy. "If they 'stay the course' or come out with a dovish tilt, it would be supportive for Asia FX," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Hong Kong. "The apparent softening of data recently, at least relative to the previous pace, nullifies to a great degree risk of any hawkish tilt. "But I am hesitant that it is time to move back into significant Asian FX longs, although there certainly is longer term value for those willing to ride out the volatility." Macroeconomic conditions will not be able to spur much additional demand for emerging Asian currencies unless there is further growth momentum, he added. Market players remained concerned about the euro zone's debt crisis despite some relief after successful bond auctions that sent yields on Dutch, Spanish and Italian debt lower on Tuesday, a day after the government in the Netherlands collapsed in a crisis over budget cuts. Also supporting the dollar were purchases by South Korean and Taiwanese importers on dips, limiting gains in those two currencies. Foreign investor demand for South Korean bonds shrank in April from previous months as other central banks appeared to have fulfilled their won bond ratios in their reserves, market sources in Seoul said. Bond-related inflows have supported the won. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 81.44 81.32 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.2459 1.2459 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 29.476 29.526 +0.17 Korean won 1139.30 1140.80 +0.13 Baht 30.94 30.96 +0.06 Peso 42.67 42.69 +0.05 Rupiah 9185.00 9190.00 +0.05 Rupee 52.72 52.68 -0.08 Ringgit 3.0615 3.0625 +0.03 Yuan 6.3039 6.3073 +0.05 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 81.44 76.92 -5.55 Sing dlr 1.2459 1.2969 +4.09 Taiwan dlr 29.476 30.290 +2.76 Korean won 1139.30 1151.80 +1.10 Baht 30.94 31.55 +1.97 Peso 42.67 43.84 +2.74 Rupiah 9185.00 9060.00 -1.36 Rupee 52.72 53.08 +0.68 Ringgit 3.0615 3.1685 +3.50 Yuan 6.3039 6.2940 -0.16 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by Lim Seung-gyu in SEOUL and Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI; Editing by Edmund Klamann) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]