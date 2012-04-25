* S&P cuts India's outlook; rupee gives up gains * Won lower on N.Korea, some suspect selling intervention * Taiwan dlr up on stock inflows, importers cap (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 25 Most emerging Asian currencies rose slightly on Wednesday after a strong Dutch debt sale and firm earnings from Apple, but investors remained cautious before the outcome of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting. The Indian rupee shed some initial gains after Standard & Poor's downgraded the country's rating outlook, and the South Korean won ended local trade weaker on media reports about a special broadcast in North Korea. Despite improving risk appetite, regional units struggled to make further gains as investors were keeping an eye on direction from the Fed's two-day meeting, which started on Tuesday. The U.S. central bank is expected to repeat that the benchmark federal funds rate will likely stay around zero until at least late 2014, although it may be slightly more upbeat on the economy. "If they 'stay the course' or come out with a dovish tilt, it would be supportive for Asia FX," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Hong Kong. "The apparent softening of data recently, at least relative to the previous pace, nullifies to a great degree risk of any hawkish tilt." "But I am hesitant that it is time to move back into significant Asian FX longs, although there certainly is longer term value for those willing to ride out the volatility." Macroeconomic conditions will not be able to spur much additional demand for emerging Asian currencies unless there is further growth momentum, he added. Market players remained concerned about the euro zone's debt crisis despite some relief after successful bond auctions that sent yields on Dutch, Spanish and Italian debt lower on Tuesday, a day after the government in the Netherlands collapsed in a crisis over budget cuts. INDIAN RUPEE Dollar/rupee slid to as low as 52.465 earlier, but recovered much of the decline after S&P cut India's outlook to negative from stable. The rating agency said there was a one in three chance of a downgrade to the country's credit rating if external conditions continued to deteriorate. "Net equity inflows into India stand at $9 billion year-to-date. This news combined with potential tax changes for foreign investors is a potentially potent mix for INR," said Westpac foreign exchange strategist Jonathan Cavenagh in Singapore. "Guess a re-visit to the 2011 USD/INR highs can't be ruled out," he said. WON Dollar/won ended local trade higher at 1,141.3 as some South Korean media reported an impending special North Korean broadcast before the domestic market close. Pyongyang's state television broadcaster showed its leader Kim Jong-un and other high-ranking officials taking part in a celebratory meeting to mark the 80th anniversary of the North Korean army, after markets were closed. Dollar/won earlier fell on improved risk appetite but already found support from importers and dollar bids linked to foreign investors' recent stock sales. Some dealers suspected South Korea's foreign exchange authorities of selling dollars above 1,140. Foreign investors' demand for South Korean bonds has shrunk in April from previous months as other central banks appeared to have fulfilled won bonds ratios in their reserves, market sources said. Foreigners have bought a net 230 billion Korean won ($201.60 million) in won bonds during the first 23 days of the month amid significant outflows of Thai investors, according to an official at South Korea's financial regulatory body. During the period, foreign investors reduced holdings by 1.8 trillion won. In March, foreign investors boosted holdings of the country's bonds by a net 1.8 trillion won, the largest amount in eight months, to a record-high 88.5 trillion won with a 3.0 trillion won net purchase. "Central banks of Malaysia and Thailand had increased won bonds holdings last year, but their limits are seen reached. Recently, we have not seen substantial inflows, although there was some demand from the PBOC," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul. A trading head of another foreign bank in Seoul said expectations for Asian currency appreciation had been weakening as the yuan was not strengthening. "Foreign investors are not really interested in Korean markets any more. Most of them are focusing on Latin American markets, except some central banks that need to maintain a certain portion in their reserves." TAIWAN DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar fell on stock inflows and as Taiwanese exporters sold the pair for month-end settlements. But local importers bought it around 29.47, limiting its slide, dealers said. Taiwan stocks ended up 0.86 percent. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0740 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 81.34 81.32 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.2458 1.2459 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.467 29.526 +0.20 Korean won 1139.30 1140.80 +0.13 Baht 30.92 30.96 +0.13 Peso 42.64 42.69 +0.13 Rupiah 9185.00 9190.00 +0.05 Rupee 52.58 52.68 +0.19 Ringgit 3.0590 3.0625 +0.11 Yuan 6.3045 6.3073 +0.04 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 81.34 76.92 -5.44 Sing dlr 1.2458 1.2969 +4.10 Taiwan dlr 29.467 30.290 +2.79 Korean won 1139.30 1151.80 +1.10 Baht 30.92 31.55 +2.04 Peso 42.64 43.84 +2.83 Rupiah 9185.00 9060.00 -1.36 Rupee 52.58 53.08 +0.95 Ringgit 3.0590 3.1685 +3.58 Yuan 6.3045 6.2940 -0.17 ($1 = 1140.8500 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Lim Seung-gyu, Yena Park in SEOUL and Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)