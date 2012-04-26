SINGAPORE, April 26 The Taiwan dollar led gains in emerging Asian currencies on Thursday as the Federal Reserve's reassurance that it would keep an accommodative stance to support growth and expectations Japan's central bank would ease this week boosted risk appetite. The Taiwan dollar enjoyed demand from foreign institutional investors and exporters, despite the central bank asking dealers to refrain from chasing the local currency, traders said. Life insurers also sold U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar non-deliverable forwards. Emerging Asian currencies may stay firm as investors cheer the dovish stance of Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, but gains will be slow given the uncertain global economic outlook and the euro zone's debt crisis, dealers and analysts said. Regional central banks may step into the market to slow appreciation in local units to maintain export competitiveness, they added. Earlier, Taiwan's central bank called dealers to ask them to refrain from shorting U.S. dollar against the Taiwan dollar, two traders said. "Dollar/Asia should drift lower over time as the Fed was risk friendly. But I don't expect fast moves as central banks will take smoothing operations," said a senior dealer at a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur. Some analysts said it was premature to conclude the Fed will ease monetary policy soon. Economists at most major Wall Street firms are assigning a less than one in three chance that the U.S. central bank will undertake another massive round of monetary stimulus, a Reuters poll showed. On Wednesday, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said U.S. monetary policy was "more or less in the right place" even though the central bank would not hesitate to launch another round of bond purchases if the economy were to weaken. "Bernanke has always left the door open for further QE, I don't think last night was a game changer," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist for Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. Investors are also keeping an eye on a Japan central bank policy meeting on Friday. The Bank of Japan is likely to ease policy by boosting asset purchases by up to 10 trillion yen ($123 billion) and in doing so may extend the maturity of government bonds it targets to around three years, according to sources familiar with the central bank's thinking. The potential measure may prompt investors to use a cheap yen to buy emerging Asian currencies again, dealers and analysts said. But CIMB Investment Bank's regional rates and foreign exchange strategist Suresh Kumar Ramanathan in Kuala Lumpur expressed doubt regional units could find strong support from the BOJ. "If the BOJ eases, the question of Asia ex-Japan FX funding via the yen will be in the forefront instead of funding it via the dollar. But the transition...will not be smooth," Ramanathan said, citing the risk of a strong yen in periods of risk aversion. "Asia ex-Japan FX will see heightened volatility with very limited directional trends until markets are comfortable a weak yen trend is in place; otherwise there will be only short spurts of Asia ex-Japan FX gains on the back of the yen funding trades." CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 81.16 81.35 +0.23 Sing dlr 1.2422 1.2433 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.385 29.514 +0.44 Korean won 1137.45 1141.30 +0.34 Baht 30.84 30.93 +0.29 Peso 42.62 42.68 +0.13 Rupiah 9182.00 9195.00 +0.14 Rupee 52.45 52.55 +0.18 Ringgit 3.0560 3.0605 +0.15 Yuan 6.3021 6.3041 +0.03 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 81.16 76.92 -5.23 Sing dlr 1.2422 1.2969 +4.40 Taiwan dlr 29.385 30.290 +3.08 Korean won 1137.45 1151.80 +1.26 Baht 30.84 31.55 +2.30 Peso 42.62 43.84 +2.86 Rupiah 9182.00 9060.00 -1.33 Rupee 52.45 53.08 +1.20 Ringgit 3.0560 3.1685 +3.68 Yuan 6.3021 6.2940 -0.13 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Lin Miaojung and Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]