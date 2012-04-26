* Won up as offshore funds, exporters spur dlr selling * Taiwan dlr up on exporters, foreigners; c.bank warns * Sing dlr breaks through trendline resistance, 1.2385 eyed (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 26 The won and the Taiwan dollar led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Thursday, aided by the Federal Reserve's pledge to act if needed to boost the U.S. economy and by anticipation Japan is poised to ease monetary policy. The South Korean won advanced as foreign funds and exporters bought it, prompting stop-loss dollar selling. The Taiwan dollar enjoyed demand from foreign institutional investors and exporters, even after the central bank asked dealers to refrain from chasing the local currency, traders said. Emerging Asian currencies may stay firm as investors cheer the dovish stance of Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, but gains will be slow given the uncertain global economic outlook and the euro zone's debt crisis, dealers and analysts said. Regional central banks may step into the market to slow appreciation in local units to maintain export competitiveness, they added. "Dollar/Asia should drift lower over time as the Fed was risk friendly. But I don't expect fast moves as central banks will take smoothing operations," said a senior dealer at a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur. Some analysts said it was premature to conclude the Fed will ease monetary policy soon. Economists at most major Wall Street firms are assigning a less than one-in-three chance that the U.S. central bank will undertake another massive round of monetary stimulus, a Reuters poll showed. On Wednesday, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said U.S. monetary policy was "more or less in the right place" even though the central bank would not hesitate to launch another round of bond purchases if the economy were to weaken. "Bernanke has always left the door open for further QE, I don't think last night was a game changer," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist for Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. Investors are also keeping an eye on a Japan central bank policy meeting on Friday. The Bank of Japan is likely to ease policy by boosting asset purchases by up to 10 trillion yen ($123 billion) and in doing so may extend the maturity of government bonds it targets to around three years, according to sources familiar with the central bank's thinking. The potential measure may prompt investors to use a cheap yen to buy emerging Asian currencies again, dealers and analysts said. But CIMB Investment Bank's regional rates and foreign exchange strategist Suresh Kumar Ramanathan in Kuala Lumpur expressed doubt regional units could find strong support from the BOJ. Some other analysts said expectations for more stimulus by the BOJ have been priced in by markets. "If the BOJ eases, the question of Asia ex-Japan FX funding via the yen will be in the forefront instead of funding it via the dollar. But the transition... will not be smooth," Ramanathan said, citing the risk of a strong yen in periods of risk aversion," Ramanathan said. "Asia ex-Japan FX will see heightened volatility with very limited directional trends until markets are comfortable a weak yen trend is in place; otherwise there will be only short spurts of Asia ex-Japan FX gains on the back of the yen funding trades," he added. TAIWAN DOLLAR Taiwan's central bank called dealers early to ask them to refrain from shorting U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar to help contain the rise in the local currency, according to two dealers. The central bank closely polices the foreign exchange market, and uses verbal warnings to prevent volatility and to keep the currency stable to support exporters, the mainstay of the economy. Despite the calls, Taiwanese exporters sold the pair for month-end settlements and foreign institutional investors joined the selling. Domestic life insurers also unloaded U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). But U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar's 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) slid to 27.65, below the 30 threshold, indicating the pair is in oversold territory. WON Dollar/won fell as exporters' month-end supplies and offers from offshore funds prompted local speculators to clear long positions to stop losses. Foreign investors turned to net buyers in the main stock market in Seoul. But local importers bought the pair on dips, limiting its downside. Dollar/won ended domestic trade at 1,136.2 with a 20-day, a 100-day and a 120-day moving averages sitting between 1,135.6-1,135.7. SINGAPORE DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar slid below a trendline support zone and a previous low as model funds and speculators sold it. The pair broke through a rising trendline from 1.2385, the low of Oct. 31, in the 1.2430-1.2438 area. It also briefly fell below 1.2410, the low on Feb. 3. A clear break of 1.2410 paves the way to 1.2385, but investors are wary of possible U.S. dollar-buying intervention by Monetary Authority of Singapore. Some local banks bought U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar on dips on the caution. Its 14-day RSI stood just above the 30 threshold, near oversold territory. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0710 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 81.16 81.35 +0.23 Sing dlr 1.2413 1.2433 +0.16 Taiwan dlr 29.373 29.514 +0.48 Korean won 1134.75 1141.30 +0.58 Baht 30.84 30.93 +0.29 Peso 42.58 42.68 +0.23 Rupiah 9192.00 9195.00 +0.03 Rupee 52.51 52.55 +0.07 Ringgit 3.0495 3.0605 +0.36 Yuan 6.3039 6.3041 +0.00 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 81.16 76.92 -5.23 Sing dlr 1.2413 1.2969 +4.48 Taiwan dlr 29.373 30.290 +3.12 Korean won 1134.75 1151.80 +1.50 Baht 30.84 31.55 +2.30 Peso 42.58 43.84 +2.97 Rupiah 9192.00 9060.00 -1.44 Rupee 52.51 53.08 +1.09 Ringgit 3.0495 3.1685 +3.90 Yuan 6.3039 6.2940 -0.16 (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL, Lin Miaojung, Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI and Catherine Tan of IFR Markets; Editing by Richard Borsuk) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]